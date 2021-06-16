COVID-19 vaccines | Newborn calf serum not an ingredient in Covaxin’s final product: Health Ministry

File image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on June 16 that facts regarding usage of newborn calf serum in Covaxin, one of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorised for emergency use in India, were being “twisted and misrepresented” in some social media posts.

The “final” Covaxin dose does not contain newborn calf serum and the calf serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product, the health ministry said in a statement.

Covaxin is the anti-novel coronavirus jab developed by Bharat Biotech.

“Newborn calf serum is used only for preparation/growth of vero cells. Different kinds of bovine and other animal serum are standard enrichment ingredients used globally for vero cell growth. Vero cells are used to establish cell lives which help in production of vaccines. This technique has been used for decades in polio, rabies and influenza vaccines,” the health ministry sought to clarify.

The health ministry said that these vero cells, after the growth, are washed with water and chemicals many times to make it free of the newborn calf serum. “Thereafter, these vero cells are infected with coronavirus for viral growth.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

The vero cells are completely destroyed in the process of viral growth and the grown virus is also deactivated and purified, the ministry explained. “This killed virus is then used to make the final vaccine, and in the final vaccine formulation no calf serum is used.”

Earlier on June 16, Gaurav Pandhi, Congress’ national coordinator for digital communications and social media had tweeted claiming that the people had a right to know if Covaxin or other vaccines consist of “cow-calf serum”.

“BJP Govt should NOT betray the faith & belief of people, if Covaxin or any other vaccine consists of cow-calf serum, then people have the right to know. Vaccines are the life line today and everyone must get vaccinated (as & when available) keeping faiths & beliefs aside,” Pandhi had said in the tweet, citing a Right to Information (RTI) response by the government.

However, Pandhi also said in the attached video that “people should go for the vaccines as and when available. Protect yourself and your families. That’s the only way to defeat the pandemic”.

Without highlighting any particular social media post, the health ministry said that “facts have been twisted and misrepresented” in them.

As of June 16, 26.1 crore doses of various COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across India.