MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccines for children will be launched 'very soon': Mansukh Mandaviya

"Our aim is to vaccinate every citizen. The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said it took 85 days to inoculate 10 crore people against COVID-19, while due to the

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said it took 85 days to inoculate 10 crore people against COVID-19, while due to the "vaccine for all, free vaccine" campaign, it took only 24 days to reach 30-40 crore vaccination coverage.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said results of an ongoing research for development of COVID-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched "very soon".

He said the Centre is committed to vaccinate every citizen against coronavirus.

"Our aim is to vaccinate every citizen. The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID-19 vaccine for children.

"We are expecting that results of their research will arrive next month. I am confident that vaccines for children would become a reality very soon," Mandaviya told reporters in Rajkot.

Recently, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria had said that data of phase two and three trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on 2 to 18 years age group is expected by September.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

The Centre had recently informed the Supreme Court that the vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila will be available soon for children who are 12 and above, subject to statutory permissions.

It is claimed Zydus Cadila's coronavirus vaccine ZyCoV-D can be given to both adults and children.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #mansukh mandaviya
first published: Aug 20, 2021 10:16 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.