COVID-19 Vaccines | Centre coordinating deals with Pfizer and Moderna, says health ministry

Union Health Ministry Secretary Lav Agarwal said the Centre has “been coordinating with vaccine manufacturers and facilitating them in regulatory and procurement related ways (Image: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

The Centre is “coordinating deals” with vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna and would “soon decide on allocation of doses” to states, a top health ministry official has said.

The remarks come after Delhi and Punjab governments said the two American pharma giants refused vaccine deals with them, insisting they would only have direct sale agreements with the Government of India.

Union health ministry secretary Lav Agarwal said the Centre was coordinating with vaccine manufacturers and facilitating them in two ways – regulatory and procurement-related, Mint reported.

“Whether it is Pfizer or Moderna, at the central level, we have been coordinating with them and are facilitating them in two ways—one is the regulatory facilitation in terms of approval and the second is procurement-related facilitation,” Mint quoted Agarwal as saying.

He added that Pfizer and Moderna’s orders books were “full”, so any deal “depends on their surplus” that can be provided to India.

“They will come back on it to the Centre and we will help in facilitation to states," he said.

Pfizer clarified that it would only supply doses directly to central governments and supra-national organisations (e.g. World Health Organisation) for vaccine supplies to other countries, as per reports.