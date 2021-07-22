COVID-19 Vaccines | Anxiety responsible for more than 50% of adverse reactions: Report

Fear of needles and vaccine hesitancy were the top causes of anxiety. (Representative image)

A study of 60 serious adverse effects cases after COVID-19 jabs, conducted by the National Adverse Events Following Immunisation Committee (National AEFI Committee), found that 36 of them – over 50 percent, were related to anxiety.

As per the casualty assessment report of the study, “36 of the 60 cases were related to anxiety, 18 were vaccine product-related, one was classified as both anxiety and vaccine-related, while 5 were casual association or ‘coincidental cases’ and not linked to vaccination”, The Economic Times reported.

Among the 5 coincidental cases, one person died, it noted. “Coincidental event” denotes that while the death occurred after vaccination, there could have been other causes.

Demographics-wise, most of the anxiety-related cases were women, with fear of needles and vaccine hesitancy being the biggest causes, a senior official told the paper. Adding: “We have to see how to overcome needle phobia. This has been reported more in women.”

In terms of vaccines, 57 cases studied were administered Covishield, while 3 received Covaxin.

Overall the small study found that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risk of harm, but the report noted that “all emerging signals of harm are being constantly tracked and reviewed periodically as a measure of utmost precaution”.

The report was completed on May 27, after “thorough approval, deliberation and review” by the National AEFI Committee. It was submitted to the Health Ministry on July 8.

The special committee was constituted by the ministry to conduct causality assessment post-COVID-19 vaccination and consists of cardiologists, neurologists, medical specialists, obstetrician-gynaecologist and pulmonary medicine specialists.