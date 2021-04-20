COVID-19 vaccine wastage at 23%, Tamil Nadu leads with 12%: Report

Source: Reuters

Amid reports of shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, a Right To Information (RTI) reply revealed high wastage in several states, with Tamil Nadu leading the pack.

Of the total COVID-19 vaccines allocated, Tamil Nadu reported the highest wastage at 12.10 percent, followed by Haryana (9.74 percent), Punjab (8.12 percent), Manipur (7.8 percent) and Telangana (7.55 percent), NDTV reported.

Overall, 23 percent of vaccine dose was wasted in India till April 11. States used over 10 crore doses and wasted more than 44 lakh, the reply said.

Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep were among the states and UTs that reported "zero wastage".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Ministry have on several occasions asked states to minimise vaccine wastage. The ministry also said that the allocation will depend upon the states' performance.

"The government of India from its share will allocate vaccines to states and UTs based on the criteria of the extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) and performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria and will affect the criteria negatively. Based on the above criteria, the state-wise quota would be decided and communicated to the states adequately in advance," the Health Ministry said on April 19.

The Centre has decided to open up vaccination for all above the age of 18 from May 1. Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 percent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Centre and would be free to supply the remaining 50 percent to states and in open market.