COVID-19 Vaccine: Vaccination suspended at civic, government centres in Mumbai today

According to the BMC, a total of 58,84,019 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis till Wednesday, and of these, 12,29,546 beneficiaries had received the second dose as well.

PTI
July 09, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST
Mumbai has 399 active COVID-19 vaccination centres of which 281 are operated by the BMC and 20 by the government; another 98 are private-run centres. (Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The COVID-19 vaccination drive at civic and government-run vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain suspended today due to shortage of vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on July 8.

As per a statement issued by the civic body, the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the availability of vaccine stocks, and an appropriate decision has been taken," the BMC's statement said.

Earlier on July 1, the municipal corporation had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing paucity of vaccine doses.

Presently, there are 401 operational COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, of which 283 are operated by the BMC, 20 are government-run and 98 are private centres.

For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here
PTI
Tags: #Corornavirus #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Jul 9, 2021 07:52 am

