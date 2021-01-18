COVID-19 Vaccine: Uttar Pradesh ward boy dies day after taking vaccine shot

Representative image

A 46-year-old man, who worked as a ward boy in a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, died a day after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot. He was complaining of chest congestion and breathlessness before death.

However, the death is unrelated to vaccination, said the district's Chief Medical Officer, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the ward boy, identified as Mahipal Singh, was vaccinated on January 16. After getting the COVID-19 jab, he attended his night duty.

On January 17, he felt breathless and complained of chest congestion, MC Garg, Moradabad's chief medical officer (CMO) was quoted as saying.

“We are inquiring into the reasons for death. We will get a post mortem done. It does not seem to be a reaction to vaccination,” the CMO said.

The post mortem report of Singh revealed the immediate cause of his death as "cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock" due to "cardio-pulmonary disease", said the report citing UP government sources.

As per Singh’s son Vishal, he may have been unwell before the COVID vaccination, but he felt worse after receiving the shot.

“My father left the vaccination centre around 1.30 pm, I brought him home. He was feeling breathless and he was coughing,” said Vishal.

He further said that his father had a bit of pneumonia, the usual cough and cold, but he started feeling worse after returning home, said the report.

A total of 20,076 healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs in UP in January, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the coronavirus pandemic, according to news agency PTI.