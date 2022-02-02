COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Zydus Cadila supplies first batch of ZyCoV-D to Centre

File image of ZyCov-D vaccine (Source: Twitter)

Pharma major Zydus Cadila has supplied the first consignment of its COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, to the government of India, the company said in a regulatory filing on February 2.

In November 2021, the firm had said that it had received an order to supply one crore doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the Indian government at Rs 265 per dose. “Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine, to the Government of India at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST,” the pharma firm had said in a regulatory filing earlier.

The vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. The applicator, called ‘PharmaJet’, which is a needle free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.

As per the company, ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Zydus has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Limited, a contract manufacturing organization to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D,” it said, adding that the company also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine.