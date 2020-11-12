COVID-19 vaccine update | Serum Institute, ICMR complete enrolment of 1,600 participants in phase-III trials

Serum Institute of India (SII) and ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment process of 1,600 participants in the phase-III clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in the country.

SII and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are collaborating on the clinical trials of the vaccine in the country.

While ICMR has funded the clinical trial site fees, SII is taking care of other expenses for the Covishield.

Currently, SII and ICMR are conducting phase II/III clinical trial of the vaccine at 15 different centres across the country, SII said in a statement.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The entities have completed the enrolment of all 1,600 participants on October 31, it added.

"ICMR has played a huge role in coming forward and strengthening India’s fight against COVID-19. The collaboration will further aid us in putting India at the forefront of developing an immunogenic and efficacious vaccine,” SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The partnership further testifies the importance of private-public institutes coming together in scaling up the management and containing the spread of the virus, he added.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said the partnership is their contribution to lending expertise and support to bolster fight against the global pandemic.

Based on the phase II/III trial results, SII with the help of ICMR will pursue the early availability of this product in the country.

SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling licence from Drugs Controller General of India.

Covishield has been developed at the SII Pune laboratory with a master seed from Oxford University/Astra Zeneca.

The vaccine made in the UK is currently being tested in large efficacy trials in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and the US.

The promising results of the trials so far give confidence that Covishield could be a realistic solution to the pandemic.

ICMR and SII have further collaborated for clinical development of another COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, which has been developed by Novavax, USA, and upscaled by SII.