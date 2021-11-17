COVID-19 Vaccine Update: New Zealand recognises Covaxin, Covishield

So far, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier said. (Representative image)

New Zealand has included two anti-coronavirus vaccines -- India-made Covaxin and Pfizer-BioNTech's Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) – in the list of eight recognised vaccines, Muktesh Pardeshi, India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, informed on November 17.

“In a positive decision, NZ includes #covishield and #covaxin in the list of 8 recognised vaccines,” Pardeshi tweeted.

So far, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier said. In a statement issued on November 9, he said the government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism.

The Indian High Commissioner further said in his tweet, “We keenly await lifting of travel restrictions. India is already open to vaccinated tourists.”

On November 15, India allowed foreign tourists to visit the country without a mandatory quarantine. The move came after a 20-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this order, India has allowed entry to fully inoculated tourists from 99 countries including the UK, USA, Israel, Brazil, Canada, Greece, Kuwait, Colombia, Russia and Germany, who have already recognised the Indian vaccination certificates or WHO-recognised vaccinated Indian travelers in their countries.

According to the guidelines, tourists must follow COVID-19 protocols and present a negative COVID-19 test taken not earlier than 72 hours of their flight. Besides, travellers will also have to take a COVID-19 test post-arrival.

Exceptions will be made for passengers incoming from countries that have agreements with India for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

