COVID-19 vaccine update | Karnataka to restart vaccination for ages 18-44, will get 2 lakh Covishield doses today

The state is also set to receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today based on the order placed by the state government, Karnataka State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on May 21. (Representative image)

The Karnataka government on May 21 announced that it will restart vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group from May 22. The state also emphasised that it will “prioritise” frontline workers and priority groups such as cab drivers and bank officials.

The state is also set to receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today based on the order placed by the state government, Karnataka State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on May 21.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here



Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today from order placed by state govt. So far we have received 1,24,20,510 doses incl 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid & 11,66,280 covaxin) from GoI & 10,94,170 (9,50,000 covishield & 1,44,170 covaxin) from state procurement. pic.twitter.com/2IfHOjJbHK

— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 21, 2021

"Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today from order placed by state govt. So far we have received 1,24,20,510 doses incl 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid & 11,66,280 covaxin) from GoI & 10,94,170 (9,50,000 covishield & 1,44,170 covaxin) from state procurement” (sic), he tweeted.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,27,12,735, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.12 per cent, the data stated.