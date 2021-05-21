COVID-19 vaccine update | Karnataka to restart vaccination for ages 18-44, will get 2 lakh Covishield doses today

The state is also set to receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today based on the order placed by the state government, Karnataka State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on May 21. (Representative image)
The Karnataka government on May 21 announced that it will restart vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group from May 22. The state also emphasised that it will “prioritise” frontline workers and priority groups such as cab drivers and bank officials.
The state is also set to receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today based on the order placed by the state government, Karnataka State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on May 21.
"Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today from order placed by state govt. So far we have received 1,24,20,510 doses incl 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid & 11,66,280 covaxin) from GoI & 10,94,170 (9,50,000 covishield & 1,44,170 covaxin) from state procurement” (sic), he tweeted.
The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,27,12,735, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.12 per cent, the data stated.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here