COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Karnataka to use 70% Covishield stock for second dose of people above 45 years
The remaining 30 percent of Covishield stock will be used to vaccinate the 45 years and above age group seeking their first dose of vaccine, said the minister
May 08, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
Karnataka reported its single largest daily spike in COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic with 592 fatalities today. (Representative image)
The Karnataka government will utilise 70 percent of the available stock of Covishield to vaccinate people above 45 years of age who are due for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on May 8.
The remaining 30 percent will be used to vaccinate the 45 years and above age group seeking their first dose of vaccine, he said on Twitter.
In the case of Covaxin, the vaccine will be administered only to those who are above 45 years of age and are due for the second dose after 6 weeks of the first dose, the Minister said.
India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccine -- Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) after Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved them for emergency use in the country.
In April, India's drug regulator granted permission for restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with certain conditions.
Karnataka reported its single largest daily spike in COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic with 592 fatalities, while the case tally went past the 18 lakh mark, the state health department said today.
The deaths took the total number to 17,804, while 48,791 infections pushed the caseload to 18,38,885.
The previous highest number of deaths was recorded on May 5 at 346.
Active cases too breached the five lakh mark on the day and stood at 5,36,641.
The State government has announced the imposition of a strict lockdown from May 10 to 24.
(With inputs from PTI)Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.