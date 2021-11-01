COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Individuals, employers spent Rs 5,000 crore on vaccination

Of the 74.8 crore doses administered between June 21 and October 24, about 5.2 crore doses would have been done in the private sector that would have cost around Rs 4,200 crore for the private sector, as per a calculation. (Representative image: Reuters)

Despite the provision of free COVID-19 vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age in the country, around Rs 5,000 crore has been spent by people or by their employers, according to an estimate.

The calculation, by the Times of India, has assumed a 7 percent share for the private sector in the total vaccination against novel coronavirus infection and taken into account the changes in the vaccine’s pricing mechanism since January 16, when the nationwide vaccination was launched.

The basis of assuming a 7 percent share of the private sector in COVID-19 vaccination, is the junior health minister’s response in Parliament, where it was said that a little over 7 percent of vaccinations were administered by the private sector between May 1 to July 15, said the publication. Following reports quoting government sources indicated that the proportion has not changed much, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16. There were 15.2 crore doses were administered till April-end. Assuming the private sector borne 7 percent of vaccinations in this period as well, the report suggested that this would account for over one crore doses. Now, as per the calculation taking the rate of Rs 250 per dose for private vaccination at that time, individuals and employers would have paid roughly Rs 266 crore.

On May 1, the Centre brought the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy. From May 1 to June 20, 12.3 crore doses were administered. At a 7 percent share of the private sector, it would have accounted for around 86 lakh doses that cost individuals and employers about Rs 690 crore (at a very conservative Rs 800 per dose), the report stated.

Of the 74.8 crore doses administered between June 21 and October 24, about 5.2 crore doses would have been done in the private sector that would have cost around Rs 4,200 crore for the private sector, the report showed. During this period of time, a dose of Covishield was of Rs 780 and that of Covaxin Rs 1,410. Since Covishield accounted for the bulk of vaccination, the report “conservatively” assumed an average of Rs 800 per dose.

Adding all the three figures showed that households and employers spent close to Rs 5,150 crore for vaccines in the 100-crore vaccine journey.