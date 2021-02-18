COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 94 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine till February 18

The two coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use in India – Covishield and Covaxin – need the second dose to be administered within 28 days of receiving the first.
A total of 9,422,228 people have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India through 199,305 sessions held till 8 am on February 18, the 33rd day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.
On February 18, 422,998 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 7,932 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 330,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose of vaccine.
According to the health ministry, India is third globally, after the United States and the United Kingdom, in the highest cumulative vaccination numbers.
Follow our LIVE blog on the coronavirus pandemic here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.
According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
>> UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "extremely grateful" for the gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses announced by India for peacekeepers. "We are extremely grateful for this donation announced today by the Indian delegation. The distribution will be operationalised by the UN's Department of Support," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told PTI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the UN Security Council meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday, announced a gift of 200,000 COVID-19 doses for the UN peacekeepers. The 200,000 doses essentially mean that it will be possible to administer the required double doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all UN peacekeepers across missions. According to the UN Peacekeeping, currently, a total of 94,484 personnel are serving in 12 peacekeeping operations across the world led by the Department of Peace Operations.
>> Arunachal Pradesh State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 15,584 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots in the state. The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
>> In West Bengal at least 21,459 people received Covishield during the day at 420 sites across the state. Another 5,814 people were administered the second dose of the Covishield while 2,821 people received Covaxin. West Bengal reported three Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases. One person has been admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, a health bulletin said.
>> In Assam a total of 1.36 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, including 1,423 during the day. The first dose of the vaccine was administered to 1,211 beneficiaries and the second dose to 212 people.
>> Odisha has vaccinated 503,614 health care workers and frontline workers for COVID-19 till 6 pm on Wednesday. Of the 13,230 targeted beneficiaries, 10,919 received jabs on Wednesday which is 82.5 percent.
>> Altogether, 12,976 people have received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Mizoram.
Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccinesHere is the state-wise vaccination in the country:
Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
S.No.
State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|Total Doses
|1
|A & N Islands
|4,045
|182
|4,227
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,76,308
|35,475
|4,11,783
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,613
|1,574
|18,187
|4
|Assam
|1,31,651
|5,573
|1,37,224
|5
|Bihar
|5,02,903
|15,192
|5,18,095
|6
|Chandigarh
|10,583
|277
|10,860
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3,08,551
|9,829
|3,18,380
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|4,143
|94
|4,237
|9
|Daman & Diu
|1,480
|94
|1,574
|10
|Delhi
|2,28,911
|7,651
|2,36,562
|11
|Goa
|13,692
|354
|14,046
|12
|Gujarat
|6,99,443
|17,801
|7,17,244
|13
|Haryana
|2,01,675
|8,009
|2,09,684
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|87,499
|4,306
|91,805
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1,59,765
|2,501
|1,62,266
|16
|Jharkhand
|2,32,671
|7,541
|2,40,212
|17
|Karnataka
|5,10,696
|54,397
|5,65,093
|18
|Kerala
|3,79,034
|16,153
|3,95,187
|19
|Ladakh
|3,856
|290
|4,146
|20
|Lakshadweep
|1,809
|115
|1,924
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|5,97,537
|0
|5,97,537
|22
|Maharashtra
|7,64,965
|16,835
|7,81,800
|23
|Manipur
|32,748
|777
|33,525
|24
|Meghalaya
|21,221
|470
|21,691
|25
|Mizoram
|12,976
|585
|13,561
|26
|Nagaland
|16,502
|1,750
|18,252
|27
|Odisha
|4,21,142
|18,248
|4,39,390
|28
|Puducherry
|6,959
|395
|7,354
|29
|Punjab
|1,12,231
|3,051
|1,15,282
|30
|Rajasthan
|7,44,741
|15,334
|7,60,075
|31
|Sikkim
|9,509
|251
|9,760
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|2,95,338
|14,039
|3,09,377
|33
|Telangana
|2,79,534
|53,701
|3,33,235
|34
|Tripura
|75,565
|2,361
|77,926
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,16,568
|18,394
|9,34,962
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1,23,656
|3,063
|1,26,719
|37
|West Bengal
|5,57,880
|15,866
|5,73,746
|38
|Miscellaneous
|1,88,661
|16,639
|2,05,300
|Total
|90,53,061
|3,69,167
|94,22,228