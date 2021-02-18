MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 94 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine till February 18

Nearly 94.22 lakh people have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
The two coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use in India – Covishield and Covaxin – need the second dose to be administered within 28 days of receiving the first.

A total of 9,422,228 people have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India through 199,305 sessions held till 8 am on February 18, the 33rd day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 18, 422,998 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 7,932 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 330,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose of vaccine.

According to the health ministry, India is third globally, after the United States and the United Kingdom, in the highest cumulative vaccination numbers.

Follow our LIVE blog on the coronavirus pandemic here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

>> UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "extremely grateful" for the gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses announced by India for peacekeepers. "We are extremely grateful for this donation announced today by the Indian delegation. The distribution will be operationalised by the UN's Department of Support," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told PTI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the UN Security Council meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday, announced a gift of 200,000 COVID-19 doses for the UN peacekeepers. The 200,000 doses essentially mean that it will be possible to administer the required double doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all UN peacekeepers across missions. According to the UN Peacekeeping, currently, a total of 94,484 personnel are serving in 12 peacekeeping operations across the world led by the Department of Peace Operations.

>> Arunachal Pradesh State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 15,584 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots in the state. The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

>> In West Bengal at least 21,459 people received Covishield during the day at 420 sites across the state. Another 5,814 people were administered the second dose of the Covishield while 2,821 people received Covaxin. West Bengal reported three Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases. One person has been admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, a health bulletin said.

>> In Assam a total of 1.36 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, including 1,423 during the day. The first dose of the vaccine was administered to 1,211 beneficiaries and the second dose to 212 people.

>> Odisha has vaccinated 503,614 health care workers and frontline workers for COVID-19 till 6 pm on Wednesday. Of the 13,230 targeted beneficiaries, 10,919 received jabs on Wednesday which is 82.5 percent.

>> Altogether, 12,976 people have received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Mizoram.

Here is the state-wise vaccination in the country:

S.

No.

 

State/UT		Beneficiaries vaccinated
1st Dose2nd DoseTotal Doses
1A & N Islands4,0451824,227
2Andhra Pradesh3,76,30835,4754,11,783
3Arunachal Pradesh16,6131,57418,187
4Assam1,31,6515,5731,37,224
5Bihar5,02,90315,1925,18,095
6Chandigarh10,58327710,860
7Chhattisgarh3,08,5519,8293,18,380
8Dadra & Nagar Haveli4,143944,237
9Daman & Diu1,480941,574
10Delhi2,28,9117,6512,36,562
11Goa13,69235414,046
12Gujarat6,99,44317,8017,17,244
13Haryana2,01,6758,0092,09,684
14Himachal Pradesh87,4994,30691,805
15Jammu & Kashmir1,59,7652,5011,62,266
16Jharkhand2,32,6717,5412,40,212
17Karnataka5,10,69654,3975,65,093
18Kerala3,79,03416,1533,95,187
19Ladakh3,8562904,146
20Lakshadweep1,8091151,924
21Madhya Pradesh5,97,53705,97,537
22Maharashtra7,64,96516,8357,81,800
23Manipur32,74877733,525
24Meghalaya21,22147021,691
25Mizoram12,97658513,561
26Nagaland16,5021,75018,252
27Odisha4,21,14218,2484,39,390
28Puducherry6,9593957,354
29Punjab1,12,2313,0511,15,282
30Rajasthan7,44,74115,3347,60,075
31Sikkim9,5092519,760
32Tamil Nadu2,95,33814,0393,09,377
33Telangana2,79,53453,7013,33,235
34Tripura75,5652,36177,926
35Uttar Pradesh9,16,56818,3949,34,962
36Uttarakhand1,23,6563,0631,26,719
37West Bengal5,57,88015,8665,73,746
38Miscellaneous1,88,66116,6392,05,300
Total90,53,0613,69,16794,22,228

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News
