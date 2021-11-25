COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 90.27 lakh jabs given on November 24

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India has administered more than 90.27 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 119.38 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 25.

On the 313th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 25.07 lakh people received their first shot and 65.19 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination in India:

- Aversion to taking the second dose of vaccine was one of the major causes for resurgence of the COVID-19 infection in many European nations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on November 24 and urged the people of the State to take both jabs without any delay. In a post on the social media, he said a lesson has to be learnt from the European nations' experience. In Kerala, only 60.4 per cent of the populace has received two doses of vaccine while 95.74 per cent got the first jab, he said.

- As children and adolescents are at lower risk of severe COVID-19 disease, countries should prioritise adults and sharing vaccine doses with the COVAX programme to bring supplies to poorer countries, the World Health Organisation said on the day.

- Gujarat's Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has formed 100 teams to ensure that its 'no vaccine-no entry' rule is being implemented in the city to prohibit those people who have not taken anti-coronavirus vaccine doses so far, from visiting public places like malls and restaurants, an official said on the day.

- The head of the European Union's public health agency Andrea Ammon said on the day that COVID-19 vaccine boosters should be considered for all adults, with priority for those above 40 years, in a major change to the agency's guidance. Recommendations issued by the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) are not binding on EU governments but are used to make health policy decisions.

- The Italian government on the day decided to exclude unvaccinated people from certain activities in a bid to contain rising coronavirus infections and stave off financially crippling lockdowns just as the economy is starting to grow again. A new government decree also made vaccinations mandatory for law enforcement, military and all school employees. Previously, vaccines were only required for health care workers and teachers.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,80,27,262 Arunachal Pradesh 13,88,147 Assam 3,21,54,397 Bihar 7,72,30,414 Chandigarh 15,49,218 Chhattisgarh 2,49,36,526 Delhi 2,21,57,767 Goa 22,89,191 Gujarat 7,84,65,974 Haryana 2,79,89,323 Himachal Pradesh 1,06,34,366 Jammu and Kashmir 1,63,97,282 Jharkhand 2,35,37,713 Karnataka 7,17,88,942 Kerala 4,21,78,783 Madhya Pradesh 8,32,59,255 Maharashtra 10,92,94,990 Odisha 4,23,29,879 Punjab 2,36,38,266 Rajasthan 6,64,03,585 Tamil Nadu 6,67,93,834 Telangana 3,68,08,745 Uttar Pradesh 15,34,89,227 Uttarakhand 1,23,43,939 West Bengal 8,95,13,173

