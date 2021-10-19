MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 87.41 lakh people receive jabs on October 18

PM Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India's vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and said that everyone's participation in this is crucial.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
On the 276th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 36.9 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 50.51 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 87.41 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on October 18, taking the vaccination count to over 98.67 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

On the 276th day of the vaccination drive, 36.9 lakh people received their first shot and 50.51 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Let's check out some major developments related to vaccination:

- The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Raigad district in Maharashtra reached 24,69,110 on October 18, with 7,07,624 people getting both shots, an official said. A total of 5,49,290 doses were given in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits, he added.

- The weekly mega COVID-19 vaccination camp would be advanced by a day to October 23 to ensure total participation of those avoiding the Sunday drive for the sake of meat or alcohol, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said. The camp has evoked tremendous response from the public and it resulted in covering about 67 percent for the first dose and 25 percent for the second dose.

- PM Modi expressed confidence that India's vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in fighting the pandemic and said that everyone's participation was crucial. He made the comments while congratulating the people of Uttarakhand following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's tweet that the state had administered the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people.

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and stressed on the importance to keep the supply chains open for vaccine raw materials.

- People who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine followed by an mRNA vaccine shot had a lower risk of infection compared to those immunised with both doses of the AstraZeneca preventive, according to a nationwide study in Sweden.

- More than 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 10.72 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

Here is the vaccination count for states/UTs
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 4,74,49,636
Arunachal Pradesh12,57,068
Assam2,64,14,545
Bihar6,26,89,976
Chandigarh 14,28,825
Chhattisgarh2,02,32,135
Delhi1,96,95,982
Goa20,78,348
Gujarat6,72,17,087
Haryana2,48,14,573
Himachal Pradesh 87,71,393
Jammu and Kashmir1,38,27,120
Jharkhand 1,92,53,767
Karnataka6,11,91,845
Kerala3,74,21,474
Madhya Pradesh 6,66,65,449
Maharashtra9,20,65,977
Odisha3,43,94,338
Punjab2,13,13,157
Rajasthan 6,06,55,070
Tamil Nadu 5,33,13,933
Telangana 2,87,88,665
Uttar Pradesh12,00,60,741
Uttarakhand 1,09,28,241
West Bengal6,75,71,957
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Oct 19, 2021 09:44 am

