COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker | Over 85 lakh inoculated in India; Punjab, Tamil Nadu report less than 40% coverage

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 85 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on February 15. At least 85,16,771 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,83,664 sessions, the ministry said.
The beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after the first jab are now being given the second dose as well. The DCGI accorded a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.
Those vaccinated include 61,54,894 healthcare workers (HCWs), out of whom 60,57,162 have been administered the first dose and 98,118 given the second dose. Besides, 23,61,491 frontline workers (FLWs) have been inoculated so far.
A total of 2,31,476 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm on February 15, the 31st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,57,919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 73,557 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said.
Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers getting their first jabs on January 16.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) —for emergency use in the country.
Here is a round-up of the latest development related to the COVID-19 vaccine:
> Fourteen states and UTs have vaccinated more than 70 percent of the registered HCWs. These are Bihar, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Sikkim.
> Five states and UTs have reported less than 40 percent coverage of registered HCWs. These are Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.
> The World Health Organization (WHO) granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.
> About 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on February 16. Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccination against COVID-19 will be started for people above 50 years of age.
> Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) said it will send the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University to Canada in less than a month. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla in a tweet said, "Dear Hon'ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and its vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you,@SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!".Here is the state-wise status of coronavirus vaccination in the country:
Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,62,341
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,094
|Assam
|1,29,873
|Bihar
|4,92,152
|Chandigarh
|8,803
|Chhattisgarh
|2,62,987
|Delhi
|1,91,207
|Goa
|13,683
|Gujarat
|6,83,903
|Haryana
|1,96,352
|Himachal Pradesh
|81,957
|Jharkhand
|2,08,391
|Karnataka
|4,96,234
|Kerala
|3,58,575
|Madhya Pradesh
|5,57,105
|Maharashtra
|6,82,933
|Odisha
|4,12,046
|Punjab
|1,03,858
|Rajasthan
|6,10,088
|Tamil Nadu
|2,47,574
|Telangana
|2,82,188
|Uttar Pradesh
|8,58,602
|Uttarakhand
|1,10,326
|West Bengal
|5,16,952