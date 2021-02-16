COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker | Over 85 lakh inoculated in India; Punjab, Tamil Nadu report less than 40% coverage

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 85 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on February 15. At least 85,16,771 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,83,664 sessions, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after the first jab are now being given the second dose as well. The DCGI accorded a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.

Those vaccinated include 61,54,894 healthcare workers (HCWs), out of whom 60,57,162 have been administered the first dose and 98,118 given the second dose. Besides, 23,61,491 frontline workers (FLWs) have been inoculated so far.

A total of 2,31,476 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm on February 15, the 31st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,57,919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 73,557 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) —for emergency use in the country.

Here is a round-up of the latest development related to the COVID-19 vaccine:

> Fourteen states and UTs have vaccinated more than 70 percent of the registered HCWs. These are Bihar, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Sikkim.

> Five states and UTs have reported less than 40 percent coverage of registered HCWs. These are Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.

> The World Health Organization (WHO) granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

> About 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on February 16. Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccination against COVID-19 will be started for people above 50 years of age.

> Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) said it will send the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University to Canada in less than a month. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla in a tweet said, "Dear Hon'ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and its vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you,@SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!".

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,62,341 Arunachal Pradesh 16,094 Assam 1,29,873 Bihar 4,92,152 Chandigarh 8,803 Chhattisgarh 2,62,987 Delhi 1,91,207 Goa 13,683 Gujarat 6,83,903 Haryana 1,96,352 Himachal Pradesh 81,957 Jharkhand 2,08,391 Karnataka 4,96,234 Kerala 3,58,575 Madhya Pradesh 5,57,105 Maharashtra 6,82,933 Odisha 4,12,046 Punjab 1,03,858 Rajasthan 6,10,088 Tamil Nadu 2,47,574 Telangana 2,82,188 Uttar Pradesh 8,58,602 Uttarakhand 1,10,326 West Bengal 5,16,952