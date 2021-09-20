COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 85 lakh doses administered on September 19

Representative picture

India administered more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 10, as per a health ministry report.

During the vaccination drive, 8,542,732 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 80 crore (804,372,331) – a landmark figure. This has been achieved through 7,915,457 sessions, the report added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

– The vaccination certificate of a BJP booth level leader in Meerut wrongly showed he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is scheduled for the sixth, with officials saying it appears to be a case of "mischief" and conspiracy. The case was reported from the Sardhana area of the district after Rampal Singh (73), who says he is the BJP president of booth no 79 and is also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, got his vaccination certificate downloaded.

– Will a booster shot provide the turbocharge for Covid immunity that India is looking for? Maybe in an ideal situation where most people are fully vaccinated but not when less than a quarter of the adult population has received both doses, said experts. As the global debate on booster shots gathers momentum, several scientists here said the priority must be to ensure that more people are inoculated with at least their first jab.

– Nearly 90 percent of Mumbai's population has antibodies against COVID-19, the latest serosurvey by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed. The survey was conducted between August 12 and September 9, 2021, the civic body said, adding, it included participants above 18 years from all 24 wards of the city.

– Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said India may resume export of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year. Poonawalla said he expects export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines to be lifted in one or two months. He also said that SII, which is manufacturing Covishield (the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine), is "significantly" ramping up its capacities.