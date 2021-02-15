COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 82 lakh people have received the jab in India

File image: AP

At least 82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,72,852 sessions, a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry has said, as the process of giving the second and final dose takes off.

The beneficaries who have completed 28 days after the first jab are now being given the second dose as well. The DCGI accorded a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.

The total COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries include 59,84,018 healthcare workers (first dose), 23,628 healthcare workers (second dose) and 22,56,212 frontline workers (first dose).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) —for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers and then to persons above 50 years of age followed by persons younger than 50 with associated comorbidities.

> Nagaland began giving the second dose, with 123 beneficiaries getting inoculated on February 14. "Overall 11,601 healthcare professionals and frontline workers, including the 123 who got the second dose, have so far received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine. "No case of adverse event following immunisation has been reported till date," he said.

> Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has said the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered in the state from February 15. Sharma said the beneficiaries who were given the first dose on January 16 will be administered the second dose.

> Japan has formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days but months behind the US and many other countries. Japan's health ministry said it had approved the vaccine developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc.

> The UK government has said it reached its goal of giving at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to the most vulnerable people in the country, increasing pressure on ministers to clarify when they will ease a lockdown imposed in early January. Some 15 million people, or 22 percent of the UK population, have received their first shot or were offered one.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,62,341 Arunachal Pradesh 16,094 Assam 1,29,781 Bihar 4,91,233 Chandigarh 8,803 Chhattisgarh 2,62,107 Delhi 1,91,207 Goa 13,683 Gujarat 6,80,326 Haryana 1,96,333 Himachal Pradesh 81,957 Jharkhand 2,00,881 Karnataka 4,96,159 Kerala 3,56,322 Madhya Pradesh 5,57,105 Maharashtra 6,82,609 Odisha 4,11,939 Punjab 1,03,858 Rajasthan 6,09,568 Tamil Nadu 2,47,574 Telangana 2,82,188 Uttar Pradesh 8,58,602 Uttarakhand 1,08,974 West Bengal 5,15,117

Here is the state-wise vaccination in the country:

