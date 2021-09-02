COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 81.09 lakh people jabbed on September 1

On the 229th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 58.03 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 23.05 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 81.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on September 1, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 66.3 crore.

On the 229th day of the vaccination drive on September 1, 58.03 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 23.05 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on the CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Foreign nationals staying in Goa can now take COVID-19 vaccines after showing the passport, a state government official said on September 1. Foreign nationals can either book a slot online through the CoWIN portal or visit vaccination centres to receive the jab, said Goa Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr Anup Netravalkar.

- Delhi government schools doubling up as vaccination centres have set up separate entry-exit points and different sections inside their premises for students and those coming to get anti-COVID jabs. There are 950 government-run vaccination centres in Delhi, many of which are functioning inside government schools.

- The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited on the day to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials of its 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 5 and 18 years with certain conditions, reported news agency PTI citing sources.

- US pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna would not have got approval for their COVID-19 vaccines had they conducted phase-three clinical trials during the second coronavirus wave which was driven by the Delta variant, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said on the day.

- Google on Wednesday said users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations in the country across its three products - Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week. The information is powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs, and includes details like availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (paid or free), and link to CoWIN website for booking, a statement said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,09,02,133 Arunachal Pradesh 9,74,672 Assam 1,76,69,757 Bihar 3,84,76,151 Chandigarh 11,23,594 Chhattisgarh 1,41,41,901 Delhi 1,36,31,650 Goa 15,95,139 Gujarat 4,71,16,881 Haryana 1,64,94,881 Himachal Pradesh 72,68,513 Jharkhand 1,31,63,307 Karnataka 4,36,47,939 Kerala 2,92,81,301 Madhya Pradesh 4,72,76,468 Maharashtra 6,00,73,500 Odisha 2,26,03,568 Punjab 1,38,71,247 Rajasthan 4,54,56,371 Tamil Nadu 3,31,61,066 Telangana 1,80,64,823 Uttar Pradesh 7,41,60,528 Uttarakhand 86,00,309 West Bengal 4,16,14,896

(With inputs from PTI)