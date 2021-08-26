MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 80 lakh doses administered in 24 hours; total coverage crosses 60 crore

On the 222nd day of the vaccination drive on August 25, 80,40,407 beneficiaries received the COVID jab

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
The Centre, on May 13, increased the gap between two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 12-16 weeks from the earlier 6-8 weeks and said that this was based on a recommendation from the COVID-19 Working Group. (Representative Image: AP)

More than 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India on August 25, pushing the total COVID-19 doses in the country above 60 crore, a health ministry report has said.

On the 222nd day of the vaccination drive on August 25, 80,40,407 beneficiaries received the jab, pushing total coverage to 60,38,46,475, the report said.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 60-crore mark on August 26, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. "Under PM @NarendraModi ji's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine initiative, India crossed the 60 crore vaccination mark. Congratulations everyone!" he tweeted.

- Delhi vaccinated 1,44,580 people in the last 24 hours, of which 1,01,899 beneficiaries received their first dose, the government said. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the national capital stands at 1,26,19,831—90,45,320 first doses and 35,74,511 second doses, according to the government's Covid vaccination bulletin.

- The breast milk of lactating mothers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of antibodies that may help protect nursing infants from the illness, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine, suggests that vaccines can help protect both mother and baby, another compelling reason for pregnant or lactating women to get immunised.

- Delta Airlines will charge employees $200 (Rs 14,831) a month on the company health plan if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the American airline's top executive says is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $50,000.

- Johnson & Johnson on August 25 said its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine provided a rapid and strong increase in neutralising antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus, supporting the use of a second shot among people who have had its single-dose vaccine. In anticipation of the potential need for boosters, J&J conducted two Phase 1/2 studies in individuals vaccinated with its single-shot vaccine.

- The government said on August 25 that the nationwide vaccination drive has been ramped up with the availability of more vaccines, advance the visibility of vaccine availability to states to enable better planning, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain. As of August 25, the government has provided more than 58.07 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories through the free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh2,70,97,991
Arunachal Pradesh9,32,394
Assam 1,62,40,024
Bihar 3,37,26,508
Chandigarh10,69,336
Chhattisgarh 1,35,92,594
Delhi1,27,19,294
Goa15,29,465
Gujarat4,40,08,068
Haryana1,51,61,654
Himachal Pradesh70,29,863
Jharkhand 1,21,38,176
Karnataka 3,84,50,535
Kerala2,70,12,971
Madhya Pradesh4,26,37,963
Maharashtra5,48,65,308
Odisha 2,10,77,503
Punjab1,28,45,344
Rajasthan4,11,32,553
Tamil Nadu2,97,90,533
Telangana 1,71,83,418
Uttar Pradesh6,60,82,449
Uttarakhand79,84,716
West Bengal 3,76,49,429

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
first published: Aug 26, 2021 11:01 am

