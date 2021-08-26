COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 80 lakh doses administered in 24 hours; total coverage crosses 60 crore

The Centre, on May 13, increased the gap between two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 12-16 weeks from the earlier 6-8 weeks and said that this was based on a recommendation from the COVID-19 Working Group. (Representative Image: AP)

More than 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India on August 25, pushing the total COVID-19 doses in the country above 60 crore, a health ministry report has said.

On the 222nd day of the vaccination drive on August 25, 80,40,407 beneficiaries received the jab, pushing total coverage to 60,38,46,475, the report said.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 60-crore mark on August 26, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. "Under PM @NarendraModi ji's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine initiative, India crossed the 60 crore vaccination mark. Congratulations everyone!" he tweeted.

- Delhi vaccinated 1,44,580 people in the last 24 hours, of which 1,01,899 beneficiaries received their first dose, the government said. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the national capital stands at 1,26,19,831—90,45,320 first doses and 35,74,511 second doses, according to the government's Covid vaccination bulletin.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

- The breast milk of lactating mothers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of antibodies that may help protect nursing infants from the illness, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine, suggests that vaccines can help protect both mother and baby, another compelling reason for pregnant or lactating women to get immunised.

- Delta Airlines will charge employees $200 (Rs 14,831) a month on the company health plan if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the American airline's top executive says is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $50,000.

- Johnson & Johnson on August 25 said its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine provided a rapid and strong increase in neutralising antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus, supporting the use of a second shot among people who have had its single-dose vaccine. In anticipation of the potential need for boosters, J&J conducted two Phase 1/2 studies in individuals vaccinated with its single-shot vaccine.

- The government said on August 25 that the nationwide vaccination drive has been ramped up with the availability of more vaccines, advance the visibility of vaccine availability to states to enable better planning, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain. As of August 25, the government has provided more than 58.07 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories through the free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,70,97,991 Arunachal Pradesh 9,32,394 Assam 1,62,40,024 Bihar 3,37,26,508 Chandigarh 10,69,336 Chhattisgarh 1,35,92,594 Delhi 1,27,19,294 Goa 15,29,465 Gujarat 4,40,08,068 Haryana 1,51,61,654 Himachal Pradesh 70,29,863 Jharkhand 1,21,38,176 Karnataka 3,84,50,535 Kerala 2,70,12,971 Madhya Pradesh 4,26,37,963 Maharashtra 5,48,65,308 Odisha 2,10,77,503 Punjab 1,28,45,344 Rajasthan 4,11,32,553 Tamil Nadu 2,97,90,533 Telangana 1,71,83,418 Uttar Pradesh 6,60,82,449 Uttarakhand 79,84,716 West Bengal 3,76,49,429

(With inputs from PTI)