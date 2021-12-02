MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Experts are sharing their views on how to diversify your portfolio by investing in markets beyond the US. Join this insightful webinar now here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 80.35 lakh jabs given on December 1

The door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' has been extended till December 31

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 80.35 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 124.1 crore amid the potential threat of omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 2.

On the 320th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 21.21 lakh people received their first shot and 59.13 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination:

- With 9,765 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,06,541, while the active cases increased to 99,763, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.  The death toll climbed to 4,69,724 with 477 fresh fatalities including, 403 from Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 am.

- South Africa’s new cases of coronavirus doubled in a day, mounting pressure on the government to review the limitations on public gatherings for unvaccinated people. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced Wednesday evening that the infections for the preceding 24 hours were 8,561, up from 4,373 a day earlier. Experts pointed out that the projection by leading epidemiologist Dr Salim Abdool Karim on Monday that South Africa was likely to have 10,000 cases daily by Sunday in the fourth wave would be reached by Thursday. The economic hub of Gauteng province accounts for 72 percent of the current infections.

- The World Health Organisation says travel bans by countries are having an impact on global cooperation against the Omicron variant by causing challenges to the sharing of laboratory samples from South Africa that can help get better grips on the new variant. The comments Wednesday came at the first press briefing by the UN health agency since it christened omicron as a variant of concern after being brought to light by researchers in South Africa last week. Many countries responded by suspending flights from seven southern Africa countries.

- The government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron. Aviation watchdog DGCA said the effective date for resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course. Scheduled international flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccination count for states/UTs:
Beneficiaries vaccinated
Sr. No.State/UTTotal Doses
1A & N Islands5,55,525
2Andhra Pradesh6,00,24,850
3Arunachal Pradesh14,08,004
4Assam3,33,70,014
5Bihar8,24,29,976
6Chandigarh15,78,338
7Chhattisgarh2,60,39,790
8Dadra & Nagar Haveli6,22,440
9Daman & Diu4,93,568
10Delhi2,28,56,759
11Goa23,19,619
12Gujarat8,15,25,236
13Haryana2,88,28,156
14Himachal Pradesh1,10,38,605
15Jammu & Kashmir1,66,99,800
16Jharkhand2,46,37,252
17Karnataka7,54,52,240
18Kerala4,31,27,853
19Ladakh3,83,564
20Lakshadweep1,04,968
21Madhya Pradesh8,81,51,778
22Maharashtra11,52,43,575
23Manipur21,68,206
24Meghalaya19,83,969
25Mizoram12,95,968
26Nagaland12,89,471
27Odisha4,38,40,680
28Puducherry12,48,467
29Punjab2,42,29,163
30Rajasthan6,88,58,560
31Sikkim9,93,750
32Tamil Nadu7,07,36,941
33Telangana3,80,18,990
34Tripura45,84,657
35Uttar Pradesh16,38,12,323
36Uttarakhand1,27,41,776
37West Bengal9,31,17,461
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Dec 2, 2021 11:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.