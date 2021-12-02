COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 80.35 lakh jabs given on December 1

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 80.35 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 124.1 crore amid the potential threat of omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 2.

On the 320th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 21.21 lakh people received their first shot and 59.13 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination:

- With 9,765 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,06,541, while the active cases increased to 99,763, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,69,724 with 477 fresh fatalities including, 403 from Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 am.

- South Africa’s new cases of coronavirus doubled in a day, mounting pressure on the government to review the limitations on public gatherings for unvaccinated people. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced Wednesday evening that the infections for the preceding 24 hours were 8,561, up from 4,373 a day earlier. Experts pointed out that the projection by leading epidemiologist Dr Salim Abdool Karim on Monday that South Africa was likely to have 10,000 cases daily by Sunday in the fourth wave would be reached by Thursday. The economic hub of Gauteng province accounts for 72 percent of the current infections.

- The World Health Organisation says travel bans by countries are having an impact on global cooperation against the Omicron variant by causing challenges to the sharing of laboratory samples from South Africa that can help get better grips on the new variant. The comments Wednesday came at the first press briefing by the UN health agency since it christened omicron as a variant of concern after being brought to light by researchers in South Africa last week. Many countries responded by suspending flights from seven southern Africa countries.

- The government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron. Aviation watchdog DGCA said the effective date for resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course. Scheduled international flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beneficiaries vaccinated Sr. No. State/UT Total Doses 1 A & N Islands 5,55,525 2 Andhra Pradesh 6,00,24,850 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14,08,004 4 Assam 3,33,70,014 5 Bihar 8,24,29,976 6 Chandigarh 15,78,338 7 Chhattisgarh 2,60,39,790 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 6,22,440 9 Daman & Diu 4,93,568 10 Delhi 2,28,56,759 11 Goa 23,19,619 12 Gujarat 8,15,25,236 13 Haryana 2,88,28,156 14 Himachal Pradesh 1,10,38,605 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1,66,99,800 16 Jharkhand 2,46,37,252 17 Karnataka 7,54,52,240 18 Kerala 4,31,27,853 19 Ladakh 3,83,564 20 Lakshadweep 1,04,968 21 Madhya Pradesh 8,81,51,778 22 Maharashtra 11,52,43,575 23 Manipur 21,68,206 24 Meghalaya 19,83,969 25 Mizoram 12,95,968 26 Nagaland 12,89,471 27 Odisha 4,38,40,680 28 Puducherry 12,48,467 29 Punjab 2,42,29,163 30 Rajasthan 6,88,58,560 31 Sikkim 9,93,750 32 Tamil Nadu 7,07,36,941 33 Telangana 3,80,18,990 34 Tripura 45,84,657 35 Uttar Pradesh 16,38,12,323 36 Uttarakhand 1,27,41,776 37 West Bengal 9,31,17,461

(With inputs from PTI)