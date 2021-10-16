MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 8.36 lakh doses given on October 15

More than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry has said

Moneycontrol News
October 16, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
On the 273rd day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 3.39 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.96 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 8.36 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 15, taking the total number of jabs to over 97.23 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

On the 273rd day of the vaccination drive, 3.39 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.96 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive picked up over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's Covid-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Let's check out some major developments related to the vaccination:

- As many as 6.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 90,161 during the day, according to an official release.

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the Director General of WTO Ngozi Okonjo Iweala in the US on the day amidst India's proposal for a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines and medicines worldwide. The meeting between Sitharaman and Iweala took place on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF annual meetings.

- More than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 10.53 crore (10,53,11,155) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

- The US will allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the country from November 8, the White House announced on the day. With the announcement of the implementation of the new date, the US will essentially lift travel restrictions from countries like India, United Kingdom and China.

- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on the day that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers, a boost to travelers from Canada and other places. The CDC said last week that it would accept any vaccine authorized for use by US regulators or the World Health Organization.

- Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said the day that they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.

Here is the vaccination count for states/UTs
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh4,63,72,370
Arunachal Pradesh12,47,467
Assam2,62,13,269
Bihar 6,14,47,199
Chandigarh 14,16,424
Chhattisgarh1,99,35,013
Delhi1,94,43,875
Goa20,55,539
Gujarat 6,64,25,269
Haryana2,45,82,237
Himachal Pradesh86,99,256
Jammu and Kashmir1,35,93,755
Jharkhand 1,90,52,464
Karnataka6,05,97,299
Kerala3,70,61,667
Madhya Pradesh 6,59,47,713
Maharashtra9,07,87,384
Odisha3,39,11,084
Punjab 2,10,81,116
Rajasthan5,99,16,179
Tamil Nadu5,26,62,885
Telangana2,84,77,735
Uttar Pradesh11,78,04,070
Uttarakhand1,08,64,938
West Bengal6,56,14,967
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Oct 16, 2021 09:57 am

