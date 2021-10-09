MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 79 lakh doses given on October 8

On the 266th day of the vaccination drive, 41.46 lakh individuals received their first shot and 37.65 lakh their second dose.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a DDMA order on Friday. (Representational Image.)

Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a DDMA order on Friday. (Representational Image.)

More than 79.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 8, taking the total number of jabs to over 93.99 crore, per the Union Health Ministry's latest report.

On the 266th day of the vaccination drive, 41.46 lakh individuals received their first shot and 37.65 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 67.68 crore people have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.30 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday.

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as "on leave" till they get the jab, the order stated.

> India's largest IT firm TCS is planning to get 80-85 percent of its employees back to its campuses as vaccination gains pace, said a top executive.

The company has over 70 percent of employees fully vaccinated and 95 percent who have received at least one dose. TCS COO NG Subramaniam, said that the company will encourage employees at senior level and those fully vaccinated to come to campuses.

> The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on October 8.

On September 20, the White House announced the United States in November would lift travel restrictions on air travellers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It did not specify then which vaccines would be accepted.

Here is the cumulative vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh4,38,31,482
Arunachal Pradesh 12,22,371
Assam2,55,63,960
Bihar5,94,80,928
Chandigarh13,90,768
Chhattisgarh1,93,04,276
Delhi 1,88,57,485
Goa20,04,218
Gujarat6,37,89,900
Haryana2,38,82,363
Himachal Pradesh85,82,224
Jammu and Kashmir1,27,89,380
Jharkhand1,86,80,481
Karnataka5,86,06,111
Kerala3,65,52,552
Madhya Pradesh6,49,71,917
Maharashtra8,64,30,209
Odisha3,24,41,121
Punjab2,04,33,469
Rajasthan5,81,77,958
Tamil Nadu5,00,32,799
Telangana2,75,62,191
Uttar Pradesh11,45,22,323
Uttarakhand1,07,14,643
West Bengal6,28,36,150
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India
first published: Oct 9, 2021 09:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.