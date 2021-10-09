COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 79 lakh doses given on October 8

Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a DDMA order on Friday. (Representational Image.)

More than 79.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 8, taking the total number of jabs to over 93.99 crore, per the Union Health Ministry's latest report.

On the 266th day of the vaccination drive, 41.46 lakh individuals received their first shot and 37.65 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 67.68 crore people have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.30 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday.

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as "on leave" till they get the jab, the order stated.

> India's largest IT firm TCS is planning to get 80-85 percent of its employees back to its campuses as vaccination gains pace, said a top executive.

The company has over 70 percent of employees fully vaccinated and 95 percent who have received at least one dose. TCS COO NG Subramaniam, said that the company will encourage employees at senior level and those fully vaccinated to come to campuses.

> The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on October 8.

On September 20, the White House announced the United States in November would lift travel restrictions on air travellers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It did not specify then which vaccines would be accepted.