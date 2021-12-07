COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 79.39 lakh jabs given on December 6

On the 325th day of the COVID-19 nationwide vaccination drive, over 23.52 lakh people received their first shot and 55.86 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

India administered more than 79.39 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 128.76 crore amid the potential threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 7.

On the 325th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 23.52 lakh people received their first shot and 55.86 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination:

- More than 85 percent of India's eligible adult population has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as the cumulative doses administered so far crossed 128.66 crore on December 6, the Union Health Ministry said.

- The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on the day urged the government to announce "additional" doses of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, 21 cases of which been detected in India so far. It also demanded that the government expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.

- India and Russia on the day expressed confidence that early mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates will further facilitate the movement of persons between the two countries and agreed to fast-track the formalities for it.

- The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on the day requested the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to organise special COVID-19 vaccination camps for the unvaccinated voters in all the 144 wards from December 12 to 17 to ensure that people remain safe during the upcoming civic polls scheduled here on December 19. The KMC has agreed to provide all infrastructural and logistic support along with manpower needed for such camps, the poll panel said in a statement on the day.

Also read | In schools, 93% teaching staff, 87% non-teaching staff fully or partially vaccinated: Govt

- A total of 1,00,22,404 people have been given both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh. This is 51 percent of the total eligible population, which is 1,96,51,000. Similarly, 91 percent of the eligible population, or 1,79,70,977 people, have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

- The issues of administering 'additional' dose of COVID vaccine to immunocompromised individuals and inoculation of children were deliberated upon in a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on the day, reported news agency PTI citing official sources. However, no consensus was learnt to have been reached by the members and no final recommendation has been made on these issue as of now, the source said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 6,19,79,074 Arunachal Pradesh 14,18,165 Assam 3,43,51,180 Bihar 8,63,52,436 Chandigarh 16,03,803 Chhattisgarh 2,69,06,736 Delhi 2,34,51,992 Goa 23,37,395 Gujarat 8,31,75,555 Haryana 2,94,49,239 Himachal Pradesh 1,12,40,070 Jammu and Kashmir 1,69,86,601 Jharkhand 2,54,06,380 Karnataka 7,77,42,656 Kerala 4,40,61,526 Madhya Pradesh 9,07,45,716 Maharashtra 11,94,86,648 Odisha 4,47,79,892 Punjab 2,46,78,607 Rajasthan 7,14,84,068 Tamil Nadu 7,37,54,107 Telangana 3,92,89,209 Uttar Pradesh 16,90,64,962 Uttarakhand 1,30,59,129 West Bengal 9,51,10,426

(With inputs from PTI)