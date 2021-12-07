MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 79.39 lakh jabs given on December 6

More than 85 percent of India's eligible adult population has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine

Moneycontrol News
December 07, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
On the 325th day of the COVID-19 nationwide vaccination drive, over 23.52 lakh people received their first shot and 55.86 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

On the 325th day of the COVID-19 nationwide vaccination drive, over 23.52 lakh people received their first shot and 55.86 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

India administered more than 79.39 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 128.76 crore amid the potential threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 7.

On the 325th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 23.52 lakh people received their first shot and 55.86 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination:

- More than 85 percent of India's eligible adult population has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as the cumulative doses administered so far crossed 128.66 crore on December 6, the Union Health Ministry said.

- The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on the day urged the government to announce "additional" doses of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, 21 cases of which been detected in India so far. It also demanded that the government expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.

- India and Russia on the day expressed confidence that early mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates will further facilitate the movement of persons between the two countries and agreed to fast-track the formalities for it.

- The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on the day requested the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to organise special COVID-19 vaccination camps for the unvaccinated voters in all the 144 wards from December 12 to 17 to ensure that people remain safe during the upcoming civic polls scheduled here on December 19. The KMC has agreed to provide all infrastructural and logistic support along with manpower needed for such camps, the poll panel said in a statement on the day.

Also read | In schools, 93% teaching staff, 87% non-teaching staff fully or partially vaccinated: Govt

- A total of 1,00,22,404 people have been given both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh. This is 51 percent of the total eligible population, which is 1,96,51,000. Similarly, 91 percent of the eligible population, or 1,79,70,977 people, have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

- The issues of administering 'additional' dose of COVID vaccine to immunocompromised individuals and inoculation of children were deliberated upon in a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on the day, reported news agency PTI citing official sources. However, no consensus was learnt to have been reached by the members and no final recommendation has been made on these issue as of now, the source said.

Vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh6,19,79,074
Arunachal Pradesh14,18,165
Assam 3,43,51,180
Bihar8,63,52,436
Chandigarh16,03,803
Chhattisgarh2,69,06,736
Delhi2,34,51,992
Goa23,37,395
Gujarat 8,31,75,555
Haryana2,94,49,239
Himachal Pradesh 1,12,40,070
Jammu and Kashmir1,69,86,601
Jharkhand2,54,06,380
Karnataka7,77,42,656
Kerala4,40,61,526
Madhya Pradesh 9,07,45,716
Maharashtra11,94,86,648
Odisha4,47,79,892
Punjab 2,46,78,607
Rajasthan7,14,84,068
Tamil Nadu7,37,54,107
Telangana3,92,89,209
Uttar Pradesh16,90,64,962
Uttarakhand1,30,59,129
West Bengal 9,51,10,426
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Dec 7, 2021 10:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.