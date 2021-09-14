COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 78.66 lakh doses given on September 13

On the 241st day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 52.68 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 25.98 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 78.66 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 13, taking the total number of jabs to above 75.22 crore, the Union Health Ministry's provisional report said on September 14.

On the 241st day of the vaccination drive, 52.68 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 25.98 lakh their second dose.

The country has crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on the day.

Mandaviya said the country's vaccination drive continues to achieve new dimensions of success under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with his mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas (together with everybody, with everybody's efforts".

"Congratulations India! In the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations," the health minister tweeted with hashtags #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine and #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country took 85 days to give 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the drive from March 1, vaccinating everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The Centre opened up the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. As the drive stuttered, it announced free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- The Civil Aviation Ministry has granted conditional permission to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to use drones in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur and Nagaland to deliver vaccines beyond the visual line of sight, it said on September 13. The ICMR has been permitted to use drones up to a height of 3,000 metre to deliver vaccines, the ministry's statement added.

- The COVID-19 inoculation drive by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) came to a halt on the day for an "indefinite period" due to non-availability of vaccines, an official of the civic body said. According to the official, the KMC decided to discontinue the vaccination programme as it has run out of Covaxin and its Covishield stock is nearing depletion.

- Over five crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said. Of these 3.74 crore are first doses and 1.27 crore both the doses, he said.

- Observing that the third wave of COVID-19 may occur only if a new and strong variant emerges, a health official in Telangana stressed the importance of vaccination for protection against a third wave and serious illness due to the virus.

- Vaccine efficacy against severe COVID19, even for the delta variant, is so high that booster doses for the general population are not appropriate at this stage, a review by an international group of scientists published in The Lancet said. The review by experts, including those from the World Health Organisation and the US Food and Drug Administration summarised the currently available evidence from randomised controlled trials and observational studies published in peer-reviewed journals and pre-print servers.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,51,84,657 Arunachal Pradesh 10,37,033 Assam 2,04,41,848 Bihar 4,56,78,426 Chandigarh 12,19,770 Chhattisgarh 1,52,35,390 Delhi 1,51,87,628 Goa 16,78,942 Gujarat 5,25,90,198 Haryana 1,88,47,625 Himachal Pradesh 75,52,935 Jharkhand 1,52,18,861 Karnataka 4,78,97,763 Kerala 3,18,33,263 Madhya Pradesh 5,19,87,485 Maharashtra 6,83,71,367 Odisha 2,57,35,381 Punjab 1,64,34,726 Rajasthan 5,02,04,726 Tamil Nadu 3,97,06,057 Telangana 1,97,71,670 Uttar Pradesh 8,86,39,075 Uttarakhand 94,35,224 West Bengal 4,77,74,728

(With inputs from PTI)