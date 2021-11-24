COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 76.58 lakh jabs on November 23

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh has written to the Centre urging it to take a decision soon on administering booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people in priority groups. (Representative image)

India has administered more than 76.58 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 118.44 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 24.

On the 312th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 24.27 lakh people received their first shot and 52.30 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination in India:

- Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh wrote to the Centre on November 23 urging it to take a decision soon on administering booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people in priority groups. In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Singh Deo said several countries have been witnessing third and fourth waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and have started inoculating people with booster shots.

- The Chief Executive of Anglo-Swedish biopharma major AstraZeneca, which helped produce Oxford University's vaccine to protect against COVID-19, on the day credited it for the UK's relatively better hospitalisation rates amid the pandemic wave hitting Europe. Pascal Soirot said the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, being developed and administered in India as Covishield, was initially not used by the European Union (EU) for older age groups due to some doubts cast around efficacy.

- Liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur city will offer a 10 percent discount on country liquor to people who take the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on November 24, an official said on the day. However, the move drew criticism from an MLA of the ruling BJP, who said it will encourage people to consume liquor. The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a mega campaign on November 24 to cover more population under its coronavirus vaccination programme.

- In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Europe, several medical practitioners in Maharashtra have suggested that a booster dose of the vaccine against coronavirus should be administered to healthcare and frontline workers. Talking to PTI, Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician of Bombay Hospital, said the count of antibodies in people, who have completed their vaccination some six to eight months ago, is declining.

- At least 4 lakh residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine despite being eligible, a civic official said. To ensure 100 percent vaccination, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched a door-to-door survey to trace people who have not taken both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, the AMC's medical officer of health Dr Bhavin Solanki said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,77,42,455 Arunachal Pradesh 13,83,813 Assam 3,20,07,690 Bihar 7,65,77,958 Chandigarh 15,45,532 Chhattisgarh 2,47,47,766 Delhi 2,20,64,766 Goa 22,85,499 Gujarat 7,80,16,741 Haryana 2,78,57,958 Himachal Pradesh 1,05,44,967 Jammu and Kashmir 1,63,29,848 Jharkhand 2,33,65,026 Karnataka 7,09,16,510 Kerala 4,21,34,003 Madhya Pradesh 8,13,16,130 Maharashtra 10,84,70,677 Odisha 4,21,11,275 Punjab 2,35,65,252 Rajasthan 6,61,13,605 Tamil Nadu 6,64,44,802 Telangana 3,66,28,497 Uttar Pradesh 15,19,16,897 Uttarakhand 1,22,89,500 West Bengal 8,88,46,828

