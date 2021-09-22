COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 75.57 lakh doses given on September 21

On the 249th day of the vaccination drive, 45.44 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 30.13 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)
More than 75.57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 21, taking the total number of jabs to over 82.65 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.
On the 249th day of the vaccination drive, 45.44 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 30.13 lakh their second dose.
After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks, It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.
The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By August 25, India has given 60 crore doses. On September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. In the second phase that started from March 1, everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities was included. From April 1, the drive was expanded to everyone aged 45 and above.
From May 1, the 18-44 age group, too, was eligible for the jab June 21.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:
- The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre on September 21 to put off resumption of exports of COVID-19 vaccines, saying only a one third of the country's population had been fully vaccinated and 115 crore jabs were still required to inoculate the eligible population.
- The Serum Institute of India has informed the Centre that it will be able to supply around 22 crore doses of Covishield in October, as the government announced the resumption export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme, official sources said.
- India has warned of "reciprocal measures" if the UK does not address its concerns over the new travel rules about COVID-19 vaccine certification, with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla describing the norms as "discriminatory". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up the issue of Covishield-vaccinated travellers being required to quarantine in the UK with newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss at a meeting in New York.
- People with cancer have an appropriate, protective immune response to COVID-19 vaccines without experiencing any more side-effects than the general population, researchers have said.Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,83,80,598
|Arunachal Pradesh
|10,95,641
|Assam
| 2,25,95,309
|Bihar
|5,15,24,891
|Chandigarh
|12,87,838
|Chhattisgarh
|1,68,57,705
|Delhi
| 1,64,12,390
|Goa
|17,93,533
|Gujarat
|5,73,81,668
|Haryana
|2,14,98,648
|Himachal Pradesh
|79,92,247
|Jammu and Kashmir
| 1,02,98,884
|Jharkhand
|1,64,47,896
|Karnataka
| 5,26,73,590
|Kerala
|3,42,17,365
|Madhya Pradesh
|5,87,13,189
|Maharashtra
| 7,50,57,120
|Odisha
|2,83,12,929
|Punjab
| 1,80,13,979
|Rajasthan
|5,39,01,700
|Tamil Nadu
|4,33,59,843
|Telangana
|2,29,70,957
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,68,29,764
|Uttarakhand
|1,00,99,093
|West Bengal
|5,29,46,740