COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 75.57 lakh doses given on September 21

On the 249th day of the vaccination drive, 45.44 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 30.13 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

More than 75.57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 21, taking the total number of jabs to over 82.65 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 249th day of the vaccination drive, 45.44 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 30.13 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks, It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By August 25, India has given 60 crore doses. On September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. In the second phase that started from March 1, everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities was included. From April 1, the drive was expanded to everyone aged 45 and above.

From May 1, the 18-44 age group, too, was eligible for the jab June 21.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre on September 21 to put off resumption of exports of COVID-19 vaccines, saying only a one third of the country's population had been fully vaccinated and 115 crore jabs were still required to inoculate the eligible population.

- The Serum Institute of India has informed the Centre that it will be able to supply around 22 crore doses of Covishield in October, as the government announced the resumption export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme, official sources said.

- India has warned of "reciprocal measures" if the UK does not address its concerns over the new travel rules about COVID-19 vaccine certification, with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla describing the norms as "discriminatory". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up the issue of Covishield-vaccinated travellers being required to quarantine in the UK with newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss at a meeting in New York.

- People with cancer have an appropriate, protective immune response to COVID-19 vaccines without experiencing any more side-effects than the general population, researchers have said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,83,80,598 Arunachal Pradesh 10,95,641 Assam 2,25,95,309 Bihar 5,15,24,891 Chandigarh 12,87,838 Chhattisgarh 1,68,57,705 Delhi 1,64,12,390 Goa 17,93,533 Gujarat 5,73,81,668 Haryana 2,14,98,648 Himachal Pradesh 79,92,247 Jammu and Kashmir 1,02,98,884 Jharkhand 1,64,47,896 Karnataka 5,26,73,590 Kerala 3,42,17,365 Madhya Pradesh 5,87,13,189 Maharashtra 7,50,57,120 Odisha 2,83,12,929 Punjab 1,80,13,979 Rajasthan 5,39,01,700 Tamil Nadu 4,33,59,843 Telangana 2,29,70,957 Uttar Pradesh 9,68,29,764 Uttarakhand 1,00,99,093 West Bengal 5,29,46,740

(With inputs from PTI)