COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 74.84 lakh people jabbed on September 2

On the 230th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 53.9 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 20.94 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)
More than 74.84 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on September 2, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 67.09 crore.
On the 230th day of the vaccination drive on September 2, 53.9 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 20.94 lakh people were given their second dose.
The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.
India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.
The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:
- India would start exporting COVID-19 vaccines after its public health needs are met, the Centre said on September 3.
- More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 16 per cent have got both, the Union government said on the day as the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed 67 crore.
- A new variant of coronavirus - C.1.2 - which has been detected in South Africa and some other countries, could be more infectious than earlier strains and may evade vaccines, said an infectious diseases consultant who is also a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on the day. Dr Vasant Nagvekar, an infectious diseases consultant with a Mumbai hospital and a member of the government task force on COVID-19, said the new variant also has mutation rate that is nearly "twice as fast" as the rate of other variants.
Also read | Explained: How deadly is the new COVID-19 variant C.1.2?
- India and the UK agreed on the day to work expeditiously on the recognition of vaccine certificates to facilitate the free movement of people, including professionals, and contribute to early economic recovery.
- The Punjab government will allow people travelling abroad urgently to take the second dose of Covisheild without waiting for mandatory 84 days. This relaxation for the administration of the second dose has also been extended to foreign nationals needing to return to their countries, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on the day.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on the day that only the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be given to eligible beneficiaries at civic and government-run inoculation centres in the metropolis on September 4. In a release, the civic body said in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, a special inoculation session has been organised for people due for their second dose.Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,10,37,506
|Arunachal Pradesh
|9,79,662
|Assam
|1,79,01,166
|Bihar
|3,86,86,940
|Chandigarh
|11,31,769
|Chhattisgarh
|1,43,05,144
|Delhi
|1,37,85,466
|Goa
|16,02,579
|Gujarat
|4,78,29,755
|Haryana
|1,67,05,955
|Himachal Pradesh
|72,93,026
|Jharkhand
|1,33,18,447
|Karnataka
|4,40,43,531
|Kerala
|2,94,23,533
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,78,29,429
|Maharashtra
|6,07,78,550
|Odisha
| 2,29,15,167
|Punjab
| 1,41,97,243
|Rajasthan
| 4,57,52,918
|Tamil Nadu
| 3,36,68,090
|Telangana
| 1,82,53,191
|Uttar Pradesh
| 7,58,17,278
|Uttarakhand
|86,88,334
|West Bengal
| 4,22,46,260