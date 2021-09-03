COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 74.84 lakh people jabbed on September 2

On the 230th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 53.9 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 20.94 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 74.84 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on September 2, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 67.09 crore.

On the 230th day of the vaccination drive on September 2, 53.9 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 20.94 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- India would start exporting COVID-19 vaccines after its public health needs are met, the Centre said on September 3.

- More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 16 per cent have got both, the Union government said on the day as the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed 67 crore.

- A new variant of coronavirus - C.1.2 - which has been detected in South Africa and some other countries, could be more infectious than earlier strains and may evade vaccines, said an infectious diseases consultant who is also a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force on the day. Dr Vasant Nagvekar, an infectious diseases consultant with a Mumbai hospital and a member of the government task force on COVID-19, said the new variant also has mutation rate that is nearly "twice as fast" as the rate of other variants.

Also read | Explained: How deadly is the new COVID-19 variant C.1.2?

- India and the UK agreed on the day to work expeditiously on the recognition of vaccine certificates to facilitate the free movement of people, including professionals, and contribute to early economic recovery.

- The Punjab government will allow people travelling abroad urgently to take the second dose of Covisheild without waiting for mandatory 84 days. This relaxation for the administration of the second dose has also been extended to foreign nationals needing to return to their countries, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on the day.

- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on the day that only the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be given to eligible beneficiaries at civic and government-run inoculation centres in the metropolis on September 4. In a release, the civic body said in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, a special inoculation session has been organised for people due for their second dose.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,10,37,506 Arunachal Pradesh 9,79,662 Assam 1,79,01,166 Bihar 3,86,86,940 Chandigarh 11,31,769 Chhattisgarh 1,43,05,144 Delhi 1,37,85,466 Goa 16,02,579 Gujarat 4,78,29,755 Haryana 1,67,05,955 Himachal Pradesh 72,93,026 Jharkhand 1,33,18,447 Karnataka 4,40,43,531 Kerala 2,94,23,533 Madhya Pradesh 4,78,29,429 Maharashtra 6,07,78,550 Odisha 2,29,15,167 Punjab 1,41,97,243 Rajasthan 4,57,52,918 Tamil Nadu 3,36,68,090 Telangana 1,82,53,191 Uttar Pradesh 7,58,17,278 Uttarakhand 86,88,334 West Bengal 4,22,46,260

(With inputs from PTI)