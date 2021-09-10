COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 73 lakh doses on September 9

(Representative image)

India administered over 73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 10, as per a health ministry report.

On the 237th day of the vaccination drive, 7,380,510 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 72 crore. This has been achieved through 7,356,173 sessions, the report added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

– Covax, an initiative that guarantees the world access to COVID-19 vaccines, has slashed its vaccine availability forecast for 2021 by 25 percent, citing Serum Institute of India’s export restrictions. In its latest supply forecast Covax stated that it would likely have access to 1.425 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

– Coronavirus vaccination centres run by the Maharashtra government and the civic body in Mumbai will remain shut on September 10 due to administrative and technical reasons, the BMC said on Thursday. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said the inoculation drive at these centres will resume on September 11.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

– More than 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Further, more than 96 lakh doses are in the pipeline. The ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.