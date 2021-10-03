COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 73.76 lakh doses given on October 2

On the 260th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 37.6 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 36.16 lakh their second dose. (Representative image)

More than 73.76 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 2, taking the total number of jabs to over 90.51 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 260th day of the vaccination drive, 37.6 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 36.16 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Over 88.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on October 2. More than 5.28 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs.

- All the barriers to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine with the World Health Organization (WHO) have been cleared and only some paperwork remains to be completed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on the day. The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved for use in over 70 countries, is undergoing a review by the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Their approval could open up new markets for the shot, especially in Europe.

- California will become the first US state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could effect millions of students.

- The countries that are included on the UK's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list for international travel are kept under constant review, said British government sources, in the backdrop of India taking reciprocal action against the UK's new international travel norms that do not recognise Indian vaccine certification. The British government is yet to officially respond to India's plans to impose quarantine restrictions on vaccinated British travellers from Monday, in a retaliatory move against India not being recognised on a list of 18 vaccine-eligible countries.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,22,03,124 Arunachal Pradesh 11,83,952 Assam 2,47,94,562 Bihar 5,72,78,094 Chandigarh 13,62,067 Chhattisgarh 1,85,21,695 Delhi 1,82,02,932 Goa 19,48,748 Gujarat 6,13,94,707 Haryana 2,33,56,484 Himachal Pradesh 84,44,392 Jammu and Kashmir 1,17,77,253 Jharkhand 1,79,73,171 Karnataka 5,69,07,801 Kerala 3,58,67,265 Madhya Pradesh 6,39,28,707 Maharashtra 8,35,32,081 Odisha 3,12,08,139 Punjab 1,96,15,995 Rajasthan 5,66,13,365 Tamil Nadu 4,76,98,052 Telangana 2,63,34,510 Uttar Pradesh 10,91,52,448 Uttarakhand 1,05,59,767 West Bengal 5,87,06,738

