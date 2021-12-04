COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 73.63 lakh jabs given on December 3

A total of 102.38 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered free of cost at government vaccination centres, the Lok Sabha was told on December 3. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 73.63 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 126.53 crore amid the potential threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 4.

On the 322nd day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 22.01 lakh people received their first shot and 51.62 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination:

- Amid growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines must be evaluated and concerns with regards to the new strain developing immunoescape mechanism critically addressed. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, which presented its report on December 3, also recommended that the government should conduct more research and examine the need for administering booster doses of vaccines to contain the new strain of the virus.

- The government on December 3 said that after putting on hold COVID-19 vaccine exports to cater to domestic demand, India now has supplied jabs in the last few weeks to several countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Iran, Paraguay and Indonesia. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that since the start of the Vaccine Maitri Programme in January, India has supplied 723.435 lakh doses to 94 countries and two UN entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX.

- A total of 102.38 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered free of cost at government vaccination centres, while only 4.08 crore doses were administered at private centres since May 1, the Lok Sabha was told on the day.

- The Central Drugs Standard Organisation (CDSO) has approved the shelf life of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin to 12 months, Covishield to nine months, and ZyCoV-D to six months from the date of manufacture, the Lok Sabha was informed.

- The Kerala High Court set aside its earlier order that directed the Union government to allow eligible people take the second Covishield dose after a four week gap, instead of the present mandatory 84 days.

- Six different COVID-19 boosters are safe and elicit strong immune response in people who have previously received a two-dose course of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 6,07,32,015 Arunachal Pradesh 14,13,065 Assam 3,38,51,188 Bihar 8,36,97,214 Chandigarh 15,88,098 Chhattisgarh 2,63,85,748 Delhi 2,30,68,431 Goa 23,26,944 Gujarat 8,23,25,976 Haryana 2,90,95,362 Himachal Pradesh 1,11,68,380 Jammu and Kashmir 1,68,33,675 Jharkhand 2,49,49,781 Karnataka 7,65,04,411 Kerala 4,36,41,519 Madhya Pradesh 8,92,47,045 Maharashtra 11,72,52,685 Odisha 4,43,04,932 Punjab 2,44,29,637 Rajasthan 6,97,25,237 Tamil Nadu 7,14,16,443 Telangana 3,85,26,593 Uttar Pradesh 16,62,02,480 Uttarakhand 1,28,66,584 West Bengal 9,41,80,296

(With inputs from PTI)