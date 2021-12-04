MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 73.63 lakh jabs given on December 3

Amid growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines must be evaluated and concerns with regards to the new strain developing immunoescape mechanism critically addressed.

Moneycontrol News
December 04, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST
A total of 102.38 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered free of cost at government vaccination centres, the Lok Sabha was told on December 3. (Representative image: Reuters)

A total of 102.38 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered free of cost at government vaccination centres, the Lok Sabha was told on December 3. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 73.63 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 126.53 crore amid the potential threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 4.

On the 322nd day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 22.01 lakh people received their first shot and 51.62 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination:

- Amid growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines must be evaluated and concerns with regards to the new strain developing immunoescape mechanism critically addressed. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, which presented its report on December 3, also recommended that the government should conduct more research and examine the need for administering booster doses of vaccines to contain the new strain of the virus.

- The government on December 3 said that after putting on hold COVID-19 vaccine exports to cater to domestic demand, India now has supplied jabs in the last few weeks to several countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Iran, Paraguay and Indonesia. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that since the start of the Vaccine Maitri Programme in January, India has supplied 723.435 lakh doses to 94 countries and two UN entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX.

- A total of 102.38 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered free of cost at government vaccination centres, while only 4.08 crore doses were administered at private centres since May 1, the Lok Sabha was told on the day.

- The Central Drugs Standard Organisation (CDSO) has approved the shelf life of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin to 12 months, Covishield to nine months, and ZyCoV-D to six months from the date of manufacture, the Lok Sabha was informed.

- The Kerala High Court set aside its earlier order that directed the Union government to allow eligible people take the second Covishield dose after a four week gap, instead of the present mandatory 84 days.

- Six different COVID-19 boosters are safe and elicit strong immune response in people who have previously received a two-dose course of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

Vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh6,07,32,015
Arunachal Pradesh 14,13,065
Assam 3,38,51,188
Bihar 8,36,97,214
Chandigarh 15,88,098
Chhattisgarh2,63,85,748
Delhi2,30,68,431
Goa23,26,944
Gujarat 8,23,25,976
Haryana 2,90,95,362
Himachal Pradesh1,11,68,380
Jammu and Kashmir 1,68,33,675
Jharkhand2,49,49,781
Karnataka 7,65,04,411
Kerala4,36,41,519
Madhya Pradesh 8,92,47,045
Maharashtra11,72,52,685
Odisha 4,43,04,932
Punjab2,44,29,637
Rajasthan6,97,25,237
Tamil Nadu 7,14,16,443
Telangana3,85,26,593
Uttar Pradesh16,62,02,480
Uttarakhand1,28,66,584
West Bengal9,41,80,296
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Dec 4, 2021 10:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.