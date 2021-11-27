COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 73.58 lakh jabs given on November 26

As many as 8.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 4.27 lakh doses on the day, according to an official release. (Representative image)

India has administered more than 73.58 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 121.06 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 27.

On the 315th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 23.45 lakh people received their first shot and 50.12 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination in India:

- India has delivered around 70.70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 95 countries till November 22 and out of these, 12.7 million doses were given to 47 nations by the government, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on November 26. He said the remaining 58 million were supplied by the Serum Institute of India under its commercial and COVAX obligations.

- India will lead demands for an intellectual property rights waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and supplies at a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting next week, two government officials said. A year after India and South Africa introduced a proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines and therapies at the WTO, negotiations are deadlocked in the face of opposition from some developed countries.

- As many as 7.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 5.08 lakh doses on the day, according to an official release.

- As many as 8.45 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 4.27 lakh doses on the day, according to an official release.

- The authorities in Hingoli in Maharashtra on the day followed the footsteps of Aurangabad and ordered dispensing stations to not sell fuel unless the vaccination certificate of the buyer is checked. The order by Hingoli Collector Jitendra Papalkar said all pumps will have to put up 'no vaccine, no fuel' boards, adding that the chief executive officer of the local Zilla Parishad, the superintendent of police, sub-divisional officers, tehsildars etc would be responsible for ensuring its effective implementation.

- The Supreme Court on the day said it cannot just cast doubt on the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the country at this crucial stage and cannot afford the price of laxity of not vaccinating people. The top court said lakhs and crores of people have taken their vaccines and even the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved it and the whole world is getting vaccinated.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,86,87,718 Arunachal Pradesh 13,95,849 Assam 3,25,24,685 Bihar 7,86,83,194 Chandigarh 15,56,509 Chhattisgarh 2,52,43,184 Delhi 2,23,47,119 Goa 22,96,421 Gujarat 7,95,06,725 Haryana 2,82,79,393 Himachal Pradesh 1,07,88,339 Jammu and Kashmir 1,64,89,877 Jharkhand 2,38,57,713 Karnataka 7,25,52,165 Kerala 4,24,28,407 Madhya Pradesh 8,45,92,121 Maharashtra 11,08,58,461 Odisha 4,28,01,202 Punjab 2,38,37,982 Rajasthan 6,69,64,066 Tamil Nadu 6,81,73,112 Telangana 3,72,24,758 Uttar Pradesh 15,70,19,591 Uttarakhand 1,24,61,341 West Bengal 9,07,55,742

