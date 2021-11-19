COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 72.94 lakh jabs administered on November 18

Tamil Nadu inoculated 8.36 lakh people against COVID-19 in the ninth edition of the mega vaccination drive on the day, said the Health Department. (Representative image)

India has administered more than 72.94 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 115.23 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 19.

On the 307th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 22.98 lakh people received their first shot and 49.96 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination in India:

- India exported more than 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year, PM Modi said on November 18, asserting that the global trust earned by the Indian healthcare sector has led to the country being called the "pharmacy of the world". India's vision is to create an eco-system for innovation that will make the country a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices, he said.

- Tamil Nadu inoculated 8.36 lakh people against COVID-19 in the ninth edition of the mega vaccination drive on the day, the Health Department said. Of the 8,36,796 people, 3,36,468 were administered with the first dose and 5,00,328 the second, according to a press release from the department. Vaccines were administered in over 50,000 places, including primary healthcare centres, government hospitals and anganwadis. State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian and department secretary J Radhakrishnan were monitoring the camp since it began at 7 am with the minister personally inspecting in some parts of the city.

- Half of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has received both doses of vaccine against coronavirus and the state government has set a target of providing both the jabs to everyone by December 25, state's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said on the day. On November 17, 16,83,512 eligible people were administered the vaccine doses till 9 pm under the mega campaign-6 in the state, he said. Out of the total estimated eligible population of 5.59 crore in the state, 2,75,43,593 people have been administered both the doses of vaccine, the minister said after reviewing the mega campaign. So far, the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 5,04,56,163 eligible people in the state, he said.

- Google made a slew of announcements on the day, including the rollout of Google Assistant-enabled vaccine booking and partnership with SIDBI for Rs 110 crore financing for micro-enterprises, as part of its efforts to drive digital inclusion in the country.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,67,98,437 Arunachal Pradesh 13,68,398 Assam 3,10,80,710 Bihar 7,38,07,993 Chandigarh 15,29,065 Chhattisgarh 2,40,16,689 Delhi 2,16,49,310 Goa 22,63,464 Gujarat 7,62,64,445 Haryana 2,73,30,310 Himachal Pradesh 1,02,03,249 Jammu and Kashmir 1,60,68,668 Jharkhand 2,26,40,944 Karnataka 6,95,72,885 Kerala 4,15,44,360 Madhya Pradesh 7,88,88,542 Maharashtra 10,54,83,425 Odisha 4,12,15,141 Punjab 2,32,63,694 Rajasthan 6,50,99,675 Tamil Nadu 6,37,23,369 Telangana 3,57,05,185 Uttar Pradesh 14,54,75,595 Uttarakhand 1,20,64,834 West Bengal 8,62,98,114

(With inputs from PTI)