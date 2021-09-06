COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 71.61 lakh doses administered in India on September 5

Representative image: Reuters

More than 71.61 lakh COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India on September 5, taking the number of doses given so far to above 68.75 crore, a health ministry report has said.

On the 233rd day of the vaccination drive, 7,161,760 beneficiaries received the jab.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

Amid a warning issued by the World Health Organisation over the sale of counterfeit doses of the Covishield vaccine in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Centre has issued a list of guidelines to identify the fake COVID-19 vaccines. The Union Health Ministry, on September 5, shared a list of parameters with the states and Union territories to identify the authentic versions of Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- the three vaccines being currently used for the mass inoculation drive in India.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged off the "vaccination on wheels" van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19. The aim is to get 150 people vaccinated every day without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointments and reach their nearest vaccination centres. "To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van," he said.

The government is determined to vaccinate everyone by December this year under the COVID-19 vaccination programme, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said. The Union Minister said recently 1.33 crore people were vaccinated in a day and the government is proactively trying to vaccinate everyone by December (2021), which will enable to open up the country's tourism sector by January 2022.