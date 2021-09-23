COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 71.38 lakh doses given on September 22

On the 250th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 39.04 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 32.33 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 71.38 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 22, taking the total number of jabs to over 83.39 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 250th day of the vaccination drive, 39.04 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 32.33 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks, It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By August 25, India has given 60 crore doses. On September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. In the second phase that started from March 1, everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities was included. From April 1, the drive was expanded to everyone aged 45 and above.

From May 1, the 18-44 age group, too, was eligible for the jab June 21.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- The Quad partnership is on track to produce at least a billion vaccine doses in India by 2022, US President Joe Biden said on September 22, asserting that nothing is more urgent than working together to defeat COVID-19 so the world is much better prepared for future pandemics. The United States and its international partners are working quickly to scale up vaccine manufacturing in other countries around the world so they can manufacture as well, Biden said in his virtual address to the Global Summit to End COVID-19.

- PM Modi said on the day that international travel should be made easier through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, amid several countries adopting different sets of rules to allow foreigners to enter their territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused unprecedented disruption. In his video remarks at the Global COVID Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, Modi also said that India was ramping up production capacity of existing vaccines and emphasised that the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open so that vaccine supplies to other countries can be resumed.

- More than 1.74 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh since the launch of the nationwide inoculation drive in January, an official said on the day. More than 1.29 crore people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 45.21 lakh have taken both jabs, the official from the state's public relations department said.

- World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the day thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing resumption of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the COVAX global pool in October. COVAX is an initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign on September 27 to achieve the target of 100 percent first dose inoculation of eligible people.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,85,34,639 Arunachal Pradesh 11,05,145 Assam 2,27,46,247 Bihar 5,18,11,297 Chandigarh 12,96,091 Chhattisgarh 1,71,15,387 Delhi 1,65,88,806 Goa 18,11,197 Gujarat 5,80,33,964 Haryana 2,16,47,131 Himachal Pradesh 80,61,298 Jammu and Kashmir 1,04,18,372 Jharkhand 1,66,54,476 Karnataka 5,37,18,798 Kerala 3,44,33,220 Madhya Pradesh 5,91,73,579 Maharashtra 7,61,64,927 Odisha 2,87,07,060 Punjab 1,80,67,583 Rajasthan 5,40,11,377 Tamil Nadu 4,35,08,265 Telangana 2,31,24,960 Uttar Pradesh 9,76,04,994 Uttarakhand 1,01,56,229 West Bengal 5,35,54,164

(With inputs from PTI)