COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 71.04 lakh doses given on September 24

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 71.04 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 24, taking the total number of jabs to over 84.89 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 252nd day of the vaccination drive against COVID-19, 40.73 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 30.30 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks, It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By August 25, India has given 60 crore doses. On September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. In the second phase that started from March 1, everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities was included. From April 1, the drive was expanded to everyone aged 45 and above.

From May 1, the 18-44 age group, too, was eligible for the jab June 21.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- PM Modi told fellow leaders of the Quad partnership that India will allow the export of 8 million COVID-19 vaccines by end of October in line with a deal reached by the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States in March, India's foreign secretary said on September 24.

- Over 1.87 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on the day, and over 1.02 lakh of them got the second dose, according to official data. According to the CoWIN portal, over 1.69 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. A total of 52.81 lakh people have received both the doses.

- The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to exempt fully vaccinated people from mandatory carrying a negative RT-PCR report to travel to Port Blair, an official said on the day.

- More than 81.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, while 85,92,550 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 4.23 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation, it said.

- Drug firm Cadila Healthcare has entered into an agreement with Shilpa Medicare for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, it said on the day. The company has, "entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals for production-supply of the ZyCoV-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,89,30,753 Arunachal Pradesh 11,26,191 Assam 2,31,62,906 Bihar 5,25,37,086 Chandigarh 13,09,354 Chhattisgarh 1,76,00,588 Delhi 1,69,39,285 Goa 18,40,721 Gujarat 5,89,12,452 Haryana 2,19,94,446 Himachal Pradesh 81,70,130 Jammu and Kashmir 1,07,04,893 Jharkhand 1,69,95,957 Karnataka 5,42,98,037 Kerala 3,48,70,128 Madhya Pradesh 6,02,89,642 Maharashtra 7,74,65,734 Odisha 2,94,12,625 Punjab 1,87,03,311 Rajasthan 5,45,50,189 Tamil Nadu 4,39,23,503 Telangana 2,40,98,392 Uttar Pradesh 9,97,16,431 Uttarakhand 1,02,70,076 West Bengal 5,49,89,945

(With inputs from PTI)