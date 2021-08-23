COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 7.95 lakh doses administered in India on August 22

On the 219th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 5.48 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 2.47 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 7.95 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 22, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 58.25 crore.

On the 219th day of the vaccination drive on August 22, 5.48 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 2.47 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched anti-COVID Sputnik V vaccine in the state on August 22. On the first day, 100 people got the dose of the Russia-manufactured vaccine.

- Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy received the first of dose of COVID-19 vaccine at his residence on the day. A team of officials and para medical staff of the Department of Health were present during the vaccination, a release from his office said. Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister to head AINRC-BJP coalition government.

- Pakistan has decided to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from next month with strict COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on September 22, media reports said on the day.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,63,92,432 Arunachal Pradesh 9,21,538 Assam 1,55,44,605 Bihar 3,23,86,285 Chandigarh 10,44,400 Chhattisgarh 1,34,43,070 Delhi 1,23,31,627 Goa 15,04,657 Gujarat 4,27,11,955 Haryana 1,46,85,458 Himachal Pradesh 68,65,755 Jharkhand 1,16,38,537 Karnataka 3,69,63,067 Kerala 2,58,28,787 Madhya Pradesh 4,01,55,579 Maharashtra 5,31,09,579 Odisha 2,05,11,151 Punjab 1,23,16,774 Rajasthan 3,97,50,498 Tamil Nadu 2,86,22,205 Telangana 1,68,68,909 Uttar Pradesh 6,34,90,342 Uttarakhand 77,30,236 West Bengal 3,61,89,912

