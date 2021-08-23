MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 7.95 lakh doses administered in India on August 22

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched anti-COVID Sputnik V vaccine in the state

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
On the 219th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 5.48 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 2.47 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

On the 219th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 5.48 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 2.47 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 7.95 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 22, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 58.25 crore.

On the 219th day of the vaccination drive on August 22, 5.48 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 2.47 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched anti-COVID Sputnik V vaccine in the state on August 22. On the first day, 100 people got the dose of the Russia-manufactured vaccine.

- Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy received the first of dose of COVID-19 vaccine at his residence on the day. A team of officials and para medical staff of the Department of Health were present during the vaccination, a release from his office said. Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister to head AINRC-BJP coalition government.

- Pakistan has decided to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from next month with strict COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on September 22, media reports said on the day.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh2,63,92,432
Arunachal Pradesh 9,21,538
Assam 1,55,44,605
Bihar 3,23,86,285
Chandigarh 10,44,400
Chhattisgarh 1,34,43,070
Delhi1,23,31,627
Goa15,04,657
Gujarat4,27,11,955
Haryana 1,46,85,458
Himachal Pradesh68,65,755
Jharkhand1,16,38,537
Karnataka 3,69,63,067
Kerala 2,58,28,787
Madhya Pradesh 4,01,55,579
Maharashtra5,31,09,579
Odisha2,05,11,151
Punjab1,23,16,774
Rajasthan3,97,50,498
Tamil Nadu 2,86,22,205
Telangana 1,68,68,909
Uttar Pradesh 6,34,90,342
Uttarakhand77,30,236
West Bengal3,61,89,912

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Aug 23, 2021 10:55 am

