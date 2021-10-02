COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 69.33 lakh doses given on October 1

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 69.33 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 1, taking the total number of jabs to over 89.74 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 259th day of the vaccination drive, 39.01 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 30.31 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. In the second phase that started from March 1, everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities was included. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

From May 1, the 18-44 age group, too, was eligible for the jab.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- As many as 29,51,157 COVID-19 vaccine doses, highest since the inoculation drive began, were administered in Mumbai in September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on October 1. A total of 1,23,11,541 vaccine doses have been given in the country's financial capital since January 16 this year when the nationwide campaign began, it added.

- The countries that are included on the UK's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list for international travel are kept under constant review, British government sources said on the day, in the backdrop of India taking reciprocal action against the UK's new international travel norms that do not recognise Indian vaccine certification. The British government is yet to officially respond to India's plans to impose quarantine restrictions on vaccinated British travellers from October 4, in a retaliatory move against India not being recognised on a list of 18 vaccine-eligible countries.

- Kerala Health Minister Veena George launched the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for infants on the day as part of the state's Universal Immunisation Programme at the Government Women and Children's Hospital at Thycaud near Thiruvananthapuram. During the state-wide launch, the Minister said the vaccine protects children from pneumonia and meningitis caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria.

- Australia's top medical regulator approved the Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India on the day for incoming international travellers, a step that is expected to facilitate the return of thousands of Indian students to that country.

- On International Day of Older Persons, the World Health Organisation on the day called for greater efforts in the South-East Asian region to expand COVID-19 vaccination coverage among the older population, saying they remain vulnerable to the virus and at highest risk of severe diseases.

- The Supreme Court on the day sought response from the Centre on a PIL, which claimed that Aadhaar card was being mandatorily insisted upon for administering COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna issued notice to the Centre after petitioner Siddharthshankar Sharma insisted that apart from seven identity documents mentioned in the CoWIN portal, Aadhaar is still being insisted upon.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,17,18,999 Arunachal Pradesh 11,81,504 Assam 2,41,00,025 Bihar 5,44,43,496 Chandigarh 13,57,130 Chhattisgarh 1,84,69,898 Delhi 1,80,65,473 Goa 19,37,247 Gujarat 6,12,32,673 Haryana 2,31,66,305 Himachal Pradesh 84,31,550 Jammu and Kashmir 1,16,21,719 Jharkhand 1,78,66,605 Karnataka 5,66,93,500 Kerala 3,57,70,036 Madhya Pradesh 6,38,08,546 Maharashtra 8,27,42,888 Odisha 3,10,14,283 Punjab 1,95,97,173 Rajasthan 5,63,79,660 Tamil Nadu 4,75,23,076 Telangana 2,60,07,243 Uttar Pradesh 10,88,24,189 Uttarakhand 1,05,35,042 West Bengal 5,84,06,811

(With inputs from PTI)