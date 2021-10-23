COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 68.48 lakh jabs given on October 22

On the 280th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 28.99 lakh people received their first shot and 39.49 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 68.48 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count to over 101.3 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on October 20.

On the 280th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, 28.99 lakh people received their first shot and 39.49 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive has picked pace over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- A day after India crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses, PM Modi said on October 22 that the country's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based, and asserted that it had been ensured there was no "VIP culture" in the drive.

- As a decision is awaited on the Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin being manufactured in India, a top WHO official has said the process of thoroughly evaluating a vaccine for use and recommending it sometimes takes longer time but it has to be ensured that the right advice is given to the world "even if it takes another week or two".

- India and Australia are working side by side in the Quad grouping to expand vaccine access across the Indo-Pacific, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on the day as he wished his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and his government after India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

- Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took a swipe at the Centre on the day over the celebrations on the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, saying India's medical team would have had achieved the target six months ago if the Union government had started arranging the vaccines for people in time.

- All colleges in Maharashtra's Thane district will conduct COVID-19 vaccination drives to inoculate students with the first dose of vaccine, a senior district official said on the day. Thane additional collector Vaidehi Ranade presided over a meeting of college heads in the district, where she said institutions will start vaccinating students starting October 25, in light of the implementation of Yuva Swastya Mohim.

- Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on the day questioned the celebration over administration of one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country when only 21 percent of the people have been fully vaccinated so far.

- A man in Latur district of Maharashtra has claimed to have received the final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without actually getting the second dose.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,94,77,255 Arunachal Pradesh 12,75,290 Assam 2,69,26,347 Bihar 6,43,06,471 Chandigarh 14,43,226 Chhattisgarh 2,10,61,573 Delhi 1,99,72,801 Goa 21,03,909 Gujarat 6,83,40,786 Haryana 2,52,58,059 Himachal Pradesh 88,78,504 Jammu and Kashmir 1,41,19,283 Jharkhand 1,96,65,040 Karnataka 6,30,20,436 Kerala 3,78,85,171 Madhya Pradesh 6,81,03,587 Maharashtra 9,45,81,669 Odisha 3,53,73,278 Punjab 2,16,49,939 Rajasthan 6,13,47,362 Tamil Nadu 5,45,05,797 Telangana 2,98,87,325 Uttar Pradesh 12,44,49,000 Uttarakhand 1,10,47,787 West Bengal 7,05,61,973

(With inputs from PTI)