you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 68.48 lakh jabs given on October 22

India and Australia are working side by side in the Quad grouping to expand COVID-19 vaccine access across the Indo-Pacific, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
On the 280th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 28.99 lakh people received their first shot and 39.49 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

On the 280th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 28.99 lakh people received their first shot and 39.49 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 68.48 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count to over 101.3 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on October 20.

On the 280th day of the nationwide vaccination drive, 28.99 lakh people received their first shot and 39.49 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive has picked pace over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- A day after India crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses, PM Modi said on October 22 that the country's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based, and asserted that it had been ensured there was no "VIP culture" in the drive.

- As a decision is awaited on the Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin being manufactured in India, a top WHO official has said the process of thoroughly evaluating a vaccine for use and recommending it sometimes takes longer time but it has to be ensured that the right advice is given to the world "even if it takes another week or two".

- India and Australia are working side by side in the Quad grouping to expand vaccine access across the Indo-Pacific, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on the day as he wished his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and his government after India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

- Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took a swipe at the Centre on the day over the celebrations on the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, saying India's medical team would have had achieved the target six months ago if the Union government had started arranging the vaccines for people in time.

- All colleges in Maharashtra's Thane district will conduct COVID-19 vaccination drives to inoculate students with the first dose of vaccine, a senior district official said on the day. Thane additional collector Vaidehi Ranade presided over a meeting of college heads in the district, where she said institutions will start vaccinating students starting October 25, in light of the implementation of Yuva Swastya Mohim.

- Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on the day questioned the celebration over administration of one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country when only 21 percent of the people have been fully vaccinated so far.

- A man in Latur district of Maharashtra has claimed to have received the final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without actually getting the second dose.

Here is the vaccination count for states/UTs
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 4,94,77,255
Arunachal Pradesh12,75,290
Assam2,69,26,347
Bihar6,43,06,471
Chandigarh 14,43,226
Chhattisgarh2,10,61,573
Delhi 1,99,72,801
Goa 21,03,909
Gujarat6,83,40,786
Haryana2,52,58,059
Himachal Pradesh88,78,504
Jammu and Kashmir1,41,19,283
Jharkhand 1,96,65,040
Karnataka 6,30,20,436
Kerala3,78,85,171
Madhya Pradesh 6,81,03,587
Maharashtra 9,45,81,669
Odisha3,53,73,278
Punjab2,16,49,939
Rajasthan 6,13,47,362
Tamil Nadu5,45,05,797
Telangana2,98,87,325
Uttar Pradesh12,44,49,000
Uttarakhand 1,10,47,787
West Bengal7,05,61,973
(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Oct 23, 2021 10:01 am

