COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 66,600 people received coronavirus vaccine on March 7

Representative image

More than 2.09 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 7, the 51st day of the immunisation drive, a total of 66,666 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 59,600 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 7,066 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took the India-made Covishield coronavirus vaccine on March 7, as the Himalayan nation gears up to start the second phase of its immunisation drive. The 69-year-old Nepali leader received the Covishield jab at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. His wife Radhika Shakya was also vaccinated.

> The Delhi Prisons Department said that around 85 percent jail staff and over 58 percent security personnel deployed in three jails under it have received COVID-19 vaccine shots. The Delhi Prisons comprises Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. A senior jail official said there are around 2,000 jail staff, out of which, 1,700 staff have been vaccinated.

> Current and former Rajasthan MLAs will be administered coronavirus vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly in a drive beginning today. According to a senior assembly official, the vaccination drive will be carried out in phases and the sitting MLAs will be called for it on the day.

> The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has "rescued the world" from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist said. India has often been called the 'pharmacy of the world' with its vast experience and deep knowledge in medicine. The country is one of the world's biggest drug-makers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring coronavirus vaccines.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 8,34,025 Arunachal Pradesh 45,667 Assam 4,05,394 Bihar 8,42,232 Chandigarh 35,350 Chhattisgarh 6,34,650 Delhi 5,60,074 Goa 43,058 Gujarat 17,65,707 Haryana 3,65,652 Himachal Pradesh 1,70,453 Jharkhand 4,06,256 Karnataka 9,39,926 Kerala 10,20,994 Madhya Pradesh 10,92,767 Maharashtra 17,46,065 Odisha 8,22,112 Punjab 2,68,445 Rajasthan 21,36,249 Tamil Nadu 8,47,097 Telangana 5,10,904 Uttar Pradesh 17,11,715 Uttarakhand 2,43,782 West Bengal 15,91,868

(With inputs from PTI)