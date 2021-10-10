MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 66 lakh doses given on October 9

On the 267th day of the vaccination drive, 34.55 lakh individuals received their first shot and 32.30 lakh their second dose.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 68.05 crore people have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.64 crore are fully vaccinated.(Representative image)

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 68.05 crore people have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.64 crore are fully vaccinated.(Representative image)

More than 66.85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 9, taking the total number of jabs to over 94.70 crore, per the Union Health Ministry's latest report.

On the 267th day of the vaccination drive, 34.55 lakh individuals received their first shot and 32.30 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 68.05 crore people have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.64 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> India has informed the UN that it will ramp up its production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream, emphasising that the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open as COVID-19 vaccines need to reach every corner of the globe.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Friday said that India has provided medical related assistance and subsequently, vaccines to numerous countries all over the world.

> COVID-19 containment can derail if festivals are not celebrated following protocols, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya warned and exhorted 19 states to escalate their inoculation pace so that India can achieve administering 100 crore vaccine doses in the next few days.

Mandaviya underlined that administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine is the immediate milestone in India's inoculation journey.

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 lauded health workers involved in taking COVID-19 vaccination to remotest corners of the country.

He was responding to a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had posted a video of health workers carrying the vaccines and navigating a tough terrain, and said their contribution in keeping the country safe will be remembered forever.

"This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India's vaccination drive a success," said PM Modi.

Here is the cumulative vaccination count for states/UTs:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh4,44,33,901
Arunachal Pradesh12,27,613
Assam2,58,03,656
Bihar6,04,09,156
Chandigarh13,97,532
Chhattisgarh1,94,77,657
Delhi1,90,11,848
Goa20,15,174
Gujarat6,41,91,194
Haryana2,39,90,941
Himachal Pradesh85,99,527
Jammu and Kashmir1,29,33,185
Jharkhand1,87,70,099
Karnataka5,88,16,988
Kerala3,66,05,168
Madhya Pradesh6,52,19,022
Maharashtra8,72,93,283
Odisha3,26,76,688
Punjab2,05,96,219
Rajasthan5,86,52,667
Tamil Nadu5,01,74,988
Telangana2,78,23,164
Uttar Pradesh11,50,22,332
Uttarakhand1,07,38,947
West Bengal6,41,59,179
(With inputs from PTI) 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #India
first published: Oct 10, 2021 09:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.