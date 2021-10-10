COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 66 lakh doses given on October 9

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 68.05 crore people have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.64 crore are fully vaccinated.(Representative image)

More than 66.85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 9, taking the total number of jabs to over 94.70 crore, per the Union Health Ministry's latest report.

On the 267th day of the vaccination drive, 34.55 lakh individuals received their first shot and 32.30 lakh their second dose.

Since the beginning of the country's vaccination drive, 68.05 crore people have received at least one dose a COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.64 crore are fully vaccinated.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> India has informed the UN that it will ramp up its production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream, emphasising that the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open as COVID-19 vaccines need to reach every corner of the globe.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti on Friday said that India has provided medical related assistance and subsequently, vaccines to numerous countries all over the world.

> COVID-19 containment can derail if festivals are not celebrated following protocols, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya warned and exhorted 19 states to escalate their inoculation pace so that India can achieve administering 100 crore vaccine doses in the next few days.

Mandaviya underlined that administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine is the immediate milestone in India's inoculation journey.

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 lauded health workers involved in taking COVID-19 vaccination to remotest corners of the country.

He was responding to a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had posted a video of health workers carrying the vaccines and navigating a tough terrain, and said their contribution in keeping the country safe will be remembered forever.

"This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India's vaccination drive a success," said PM Modi.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,44,33,901 Arunachal Pradesh 12,27,613 Assam 2,58,03,656 Bihar 6,04,09,156 Chandigarh 13,97,532 Chhattisgarh 1,94,77,657 Delhi 1,90,11,848 Goa 20,15,174 Gujarat 6,41,91,194 Haryana 2,39,90,941 Himachal Pradesh 85,99,527 Jammu and Kashmir 1,29,33,185 Jharkhand 1,87,70,099 Karnataka 5,88,16,988 Kerala 3,66,05,168 Madhya Pradesh 6,52,19,022 Maharashtra 8,72,93,283 Odisha 3,26,76,688 Punjab 2,05,96,219 Rajasthan 5,86,52,667 Tamil Nadu 5,01,74,988 Telangana 2,78,23,164 Uttar Pradesh 11,50,22,332 Uttarakhand 1,07,38,947 West Bengal 6,41,59,179

