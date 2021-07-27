MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 66 lakh doses administered in India on July 26

Around 98 percent of all serving defence personnel including those deployed at the borders have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
On the 192nd day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on July 26, 66.03 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across India. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 66.03 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 26, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 44.19 crore.

On the 192nd day of the vaccination drive on July 25, 46.24 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 19.78 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Related stories

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- More than one crore people in Maharashtra have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on July 26. He said the exact number of fully vaccinated people in the state was 1,00,64,308. An official statement also said that till 4.00 pm on the day, 3,75,974 people were administered vaccine doses. It said that 3.16 crore people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus so far.

- Only 5.35 percent of Punjab's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu blaming the Centre for not supplying sufficient doses of vaccines. Punjab has been receiving less supply of vaccine, said Sidhu in an official statement in Chandigarh on the day.

- A total of 2,88,18,051 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 9,92,355 on the day, according to an official release.

- All people eligible for taking COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak town have received their first jab, following which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the residents for achieving the target of "100 per cent vaccination".

- The Kerala government said on the day that the state was facing a severe vaccine shortage and many districts would not have enough doses to inoculate people on July 27. Health Minister Veena George told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the state has repeatedly been flagging the issue with the Centre, but had not received enough doses.

- Ninety-eight percent of all serving defence personnel including those deployed at the borders have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while the rest have received one dose, the government said on the day.

- Over 3.09 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. It said that more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh2,07,57,119
Arunachal Pradesh8,22,179
Assam 99,86,166
Bihar 2,28,77,365
Chandigarh7,61,995
Chhattisgarh1,15,34,420
Delhi97,41,598
Goa12,77,056
Gujarat3,18,13,254
Haryana1,11,25,916
Himachal Pradesh49,65,278
Jharkhand90,28,369
Karnataka2,91,25,783
Kerala 1,88,13,319
Madhya Pradesh 2,90,13,347
Maharashtra 4,17,69,693
Odisha1,56,20,022
Punjab92,80,515
Rajasthan3,06,01,278
Tamil Nadu2,14,34,417
Telangana 1,41,67,356
Uttar Pradesh4,52,33,333
Uttarakhand55,74,021
West Bengal2,80,65,966

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jul 27, 2021 10:10 am

