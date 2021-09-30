MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 65 lakh doses given on September 29

On the 257th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 34.53 lakh individuals received their first shot and 30.81 lakh their second dose.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
Nearly 25 percent of the estimated adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report by The Indian Express. (Representational image)

More than 65.34 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 29, taking the total number of jabs to over 88.34 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 257th day of the vaccination drive, 34.53 lakh individuals received their first shot and 30.81 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

Nearly 25 percent of the estimated adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Show

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield in India) demonstrated 74 percent efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease, a figure that increased to 83.5 percent in people aged 65 and older, according to the results of the company's US. clinical trial.

> Some of India's private hospitals have cancelled orders for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as they struggle to sell COVID-19 shots amid surging supplies of free doses of other vaccines offered by the government.

Industry officials told Reuters that low demand and the extremely cold storage temperatures required have spurred at least three big hospitals to cancel orders for Sputnik V, sold only on the private market in India.

> Experts told Moneycontrol that only those who are immunocompromised may need a booster shot. To be sure, all people don’t need a booster or third dose at the moment. Even in the US, the emergency approval of the third dose is limited to people over 65, nursing home residents who received the Pfizer vaccine, and the younger population whose occupation puts them at high risk of getting infected with Covid-19.
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh4,08,23,629
Arunachal Pradesh11,65,382
Assam2,39,10,634
Bihar5,41,60,874
Chandigarh13,44,214
Chhattisgarh1,82,22,648
Delhi1,77,10,047
Goa19,14,645
Gujarat6,05,84,643
Haryana2,26,95,097
Himachal Pradesh83,61,226
Jammu and Kashmir1,13,36,613
Jharkhand1,76,30,855
Karnataka5,62,14,966
Kerala3,55,04,857
Madhya Pradesh6,30,21,254
Maharashtra8,10,05,658
Odisha3,03,88,228
Punjab1,94,73,364
Rajasthan5,57,41,683
Tamil Nadu4,68,71,576
Telangana2,52,78,310
Uttar Pradesh10,59,46,747
Uttarakhand1,04,56,899
West Bengal5,72,60,734
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #India
first published: Sep 30, 2021 10:35 am

