Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 65.86 lakh doses given on Monday

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 65.86 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on October 11, taking the total number of jabs to over 95.89 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

On the 269th day of the vaccination drive, 33.63 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 32.22 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India’s vaccination drive picked up over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore COVID-19 vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's Covid-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Let's check out some major developments related to the vaccination:

- About 25 lakh people in Telangana have not taken the second dose of their Covid-19 vaccine even after the due date and they should take the shot without delay, a health official said on October 11. State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, who stressed on strictly following Covid-appropriate behaviour during the ongoing festive season to prevent a rise in cases, said about 72 percent of the eligible population in the state have received at least one dose.

- PM Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson spoke over phone on the day during which they took stock of India-UK trade and defence talks, opening up of international travel between the two countries and climate action targets in the lead up to the COP26 summit, Downing Street said. The UK's recognition of the 'Indian vaccine certification' was among the welcome developments highlighted on both sides, as Covishield-vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK will no longer be required to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine at a declared address.

- Over 22.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Raigad district in Maharashtra, with 16.14 lakh people getting the first dose and 6.47 lakh now being fully vaccinated, an official said. A mega inoculation drive is underway in the district, which has a population of 29.83 lakh, from October 8 and the aim was cover the remaining beneficiaries by October 14, he said.

- More than 96.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,49,73,368 Arunachal Pradesh 12,36,949 Assam 2,61,66,291 Bihar 6,10,91,621 Chandigarh 14,05,022 Chhattisgarh 1,96,99,897 Delhi 1,91,89,029 Goa 20,31,064 Gujarat 6,54,17,108 Haryana 2,41,30,390 Himachal Pradesh 86,22,554 Jammu and Kashmir 1,32,08,657 Jharkhand 1,89,46,152 Karnataka 5,94,72,886 Kerala 3,67,62,521 Madhya Pradesh 6,54,68,061 Maharashtra 8,85,55,166 Odisha 3,30,54,657 Punjab 2,07,59,681 Rajasthan 5,92,12,623 Tamil Nadu 5,22,01,097 Telangana 2,80,72,820 Uttar Pradesh 11,65,55,031 Uttarakhand 1,07,80,358 West Bengal 6,49,27,930

