COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 64 lakh doses given on September 30

More than 64.40 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 30, taking the total number of jabs to over 89.02 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 258th day of the vaccination drive, 35.85 lakh individuals received their first shot and 28.54 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

69 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25 percent are fully vaccinated, the government said on Thursday.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified duty exemption on COVID-19 vaccines for three months from October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

This means the Government of India has fully exempted the import of COVID-19 vaccines from basic customs duty till the end of this year. The move is expected to boost the domestic availability of COVID-19 vaccines and also make them cheaper.

> A decision on Bharat Biotech's submission seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine will be made in October, the World Health Organisation has said.

The status of assessment for Covaxin is "ongoing". Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,10,96,858 Arunachal Pradesh 11,73,637 Assam 2,40,22,979 Bihar 5,43,52,513 Chandigarh 13,50,044 Chhattisgarh 1,83,63,530 Delhi 1,78,79,308 Goa 19,24,682 Gujarat 6,10,25,399 Haryana 2,29,31,508 Himachal Pradesh 83,92,886 Jammu and Kashmir 1,14,80,228 Jharkhand 1,77,23,529 Karnataka 5,64,37,699 Kerala 3,56,38,939 Madhya Pradesh 6,36,16,496 Maharashtra 8,18,94,965 Odisha 3,07,58,376 Punjab 1,95,38,185 Rajasthan 5,60,76,294 Tamil Nadu 4,72,07,110 Telangana 2,56,98,412 Uttar Pradesh 10,68,44,658 Uttarakhand 1,04,99,904 West Bengal 5,77,65,301

The latest 'Status of COVID-19 vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process' guidance document dated September 29 on the WHO website said that the decision date for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is "October 2021".