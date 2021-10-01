MARKET NEWS

India

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 64 lakh doses given on September 30

On the 258th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 35.85 lakh individuals received their first shot and 28.54 lakh their second dose.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
69 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25 percent are fully vaccinated, the government said on Thursday.(Representative image)



More than 64.40 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 30, taking the total number of jabs to over 89.02 crore, the Union Health Ministry's latest report has said.

On the 258th day of the vaccination drive, 35.85 lakh individuals received their first shot and 28.54 lakh their second dose.

After a slow start, India's vaccination drive has picked up in the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50 crore doses on August 6.

69 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25 percent are fully vaccinated, the government said on Thursday.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

> The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified duty exemption on COVID-19 vaccines for three months from October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021.

This means the Government of India has fully exempted the import of COVID-19 vaccines from basic customs duty till the end of this year. The move is expected to boost the domestic availability of COVID-19 vaccines and also make them cheaper.

> A decision on Bharat Biotech's submission seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine will be made in October, the World Health Organisation has said.

The status of assessment for Covaxin is "ongoing". Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine.

The latest 'Status of COVID-19 vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process' guidance document dated September 29 on the WHO website said that the decision date for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is "October 2021".
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh4,10,96,858
Arunachal Pradesh11,73,637
Assam2,40,22,979
Bihar5,43,52,513
Chandigarh13,50,044
Chhattisgarh1,83,63,530
Delhi1,78,79,308
Goa19,24,682
Gujarat6,10,25,399
Haryana2,29,31,508
Himachal Pradesh83,92,886
Jammu and Kashmir1,14,80,228
Jharkhand1,77,23,529
Karnataka5,64,37,699
Kerala3,56,38,939
Madhya Pradesh6,36,16,496
Maharashtra8,18,94,965
Odisha3,07,58,376
Punjab1,95,38,185
Rajasthan5,60,76,294
Tamil Nadu4,72,07,110
Telangana2,56,98,412
Uttar Pradesh10,68,44,658
Uttarakhand1,04,99,904
West Bengal5,77,65,301
 
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 1, 2021 11:10 am

