COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 64.51 lakh doses given on September 15

More than 64.51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 15, taking the total number of jabs to above 76.57 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry's report.

On the 243rd day of the vaccination drive, 37.47 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 27.04 lakh their second dose.

The country took 85 days to give 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25. The country crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 13.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the drive from March 1, vaccinating everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The Centre opened up the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. As the drive stuttered, it announced free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 76 crore on September 15, the Union Health Ministry said.

- Over 80 percent of the population which is eligible for vaccination in the state has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on the day. The CM, at a press conference, said that over 32 per cent of the population eligible for vaccination have received both jabs of the vaccine.

- The current stock of doses for vaccination against COVID-19 in Delhi will last for nine days, which include 1,06,225 Covaxin doses and 13,97,030 Covieshield doses, authorities said on the day.

- The Nanded administration has set a target of administering 75,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to the eligible population in the Maharashtra district on September 17, officials said. This drive has been planned as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', an ongoing initiative of the central government to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, and the 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din', celebrated to mark the region's liberation from the Nizams of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948, Nanded Collector Vipin Itankar said in a release on the day.

- India is willing to collaborate with East Asian nations in the production of generic drugs and medical technologies used for the treatment of COVID-19 as well as in the field of vaccines, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said on the day.

- Achieving a significant milestone in COVID-19 inoculation, the Telangana government administered a total of two crore vaccine doses in the state by the day.

- Immunity generated by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Science, noted that this time point of six months is critical because that is when true immune memory has formed.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,54,94,438 Arunachal Pradesh 10,52,790 Assam 2,07,44,380 Bihar 4,62,86,751 Chandigarh 12,36,804 Chhattisgarh 1,54,23,972 Delhi 1,54,90,724 Goa 16,98,762 Gujarat 5,33,47,325 Haryana 1,98,31,391 Himachal Pradesh 76,55,521 Jharkhand 1,55,18,977 Karnataka 4,84,04,122 Kerala 3,23,64,603 Madhya Pradesh 5,29,60,579 Maharashtra 6,99,79,524 Odisha 2,63,98,216 Punjab 1,66,31,291 Rajasthan 5,12,15,973 Tamil Nadu 4,05,92,697 Telangana 2,00,65,890 Uttar Pradesh 9,01,79,288 Uttarakhand 95,72,000 West Bengal 4,85,31,788

(With inputs from PTI)