COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 63.97 lakh doses given on September 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 63.97 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September 16, taking the total number of jabs to above 77.24 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry's report.

The country took 85 days to give 10 crore doses. The next 10 crore took 45 days and in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 days to cross 50-crore doses on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25. The country crossed the landmark of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 13.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the drive from March 1, vaccinating everyone above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The Centre opened up the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. As the drive stuttered, it announced free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and fake test results of 29 different countries, including India, are being sold on Telegram, a report by Check Point Research said on September 16. According to the report, a fake vaccination certificate for India is available at a price of about $75 (Rs 5,520) each.

- While the issue of temporarily waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccines is being deliberated in the WTO, it stands ready to partner with interested countries for the transfer of technology and manufacture of its indigenously developed jabs, India said on the day. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, participating in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting on behalf of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said that in order to address vaccine inequity and promote the interests of the developing world, several of whom are members of the Commonwealth, India, along with South Africa, has proposed the TRIPS waiver for vaccine production in developing countries.

- PM Modi will virtually address the people of Goa on September 18 to congratulate them on inoculation of the entire eligible population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on the day. The event will start at 10.30 am, he said.

- The BJP is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from September 17 on PM Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister.

- A mega COVID-19 vaccination drive will be held in Gujarat on September 17 with an aim to cover more than 35 lakh eligible people in a single day, a senior health official said on the day. Those who are yet to receive their first dose of vaccine and also those who are due for their second dose will be covered under the special drive, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Manoj Aggarwal told reporters in Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from PTI)