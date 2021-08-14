COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 63.8 lakh doses administered in India on August 13

On the 210th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 50.31 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.49 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 63.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 13, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 53.61 crore.

On the 210th day of the vaccination drive on August 13, 50.31 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.49 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The first nasal vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has received regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 clinical trial, the Department of Biotechnology said on August 13. Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, it said.

- Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla said on the day that taking a third or 'booster dose' of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by his firm, was desirable. He also said he was not in favour of mixing two difference vaccines, and criticized the Union government for banning exports of vaccines. Poonawalla was speaking to reporters after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune.

- All eligible COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh have been administered the first dose, officials said on the day. The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 18.82 lakh people in the city till the evening, said Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

- Pregnant and lactating women will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the clinics where they go for their ante-natal and post-natal check-ups, according to an official order issued by the Delhi government. This means that lactating women will be able to get themselves vaccinated at the sites where they go for routine immunisation of their children.

- In a bid to speed up vaccination against COVID-19, the Madhya Pradesh health department set up another 24x7 centre in Bhopal on the day, where citizens can get inoculated any time of the day, an official said. The state government had earlier set up two such facilities at Katju Hospital and Rashidiya School in the state capital, the official said.

- Raising concerns over gender gap in COVID-19 vaccine administration, the NCW has written to all states and UTs to take measures to ensure that women are not left behind in the vaccination drive. In a letter to all chief secretaries, the National Commission for Women (NCW) referred to a media report that highlighted the low uptake of anti-COVID jabs among women.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,47,99,065 Arunachal Pradesh 8,98,026 Assam 1,35,30,953 Bihar 2,95,84,740 Chandigarh 9,63,311 Chhattisgarh 1,28,96,337 Delhi 1,13,58,273 Goa 14,28,483 Gujarat 3,92,33,737 Haryana 1,35,20,703 Himachal Pradesh 62,52,547 Jharkhand 1,07,96,165 Karnataka 3,41,33,271 Kerala 2,34,11,474 Madhya Pradesh 3,68,66,991 Maharashtra 4,82,27,846 Odisha 1,92,18,168 Punjab 1,09,35,188 Rajasthan 3,69,01,132 Tamil Nadu 2,62,82,672 Telangana 1,60,61,562 Uttar Pradesh 5,70,79,556 Uttarakhand 71,13,072 West Bengal 3,38,21,777

