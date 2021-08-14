MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 63.8 lakh doses administered in India on August 13

Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla has said that taking a third or 'booster dose' of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by his firm, is desirable.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
On the 210th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 50.31 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.49 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

On the 210th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 50.31 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.49 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 63.8 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 13, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 53.61 crore.

On the 210th day of the vaccination drive on August 13, 50.31 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.49 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The first nasal vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has received regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 clinical trial, the Department of Biotechnology said on August 13. Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, it said.

- Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla said on the day that taking a third or 'booster dose' of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by his firm, was desirable. He also said he was not in favour of mixing two difference vaccines, and criticized the Union government for banning exports of vaccines. Poonawalla was speaking to reporters after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune.

- All eligible COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh have been administered the first dose, officials said on the day. The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 18.82 lakh people in the city till the evening, said Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

- Pregnant and lactating women will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the clinics where they go for their ante-natal and post-natal check-ups, according to an official order issued by the Delhi government. This means that lactating women will be able to get themselves vaccinated at the sites where they go for routine immunisation of their children.

- In a bid to speed up vaccination against COVID-19, the Madhya Pradesh health department set up another 24x7 centre in Bhopal on the day, where citizens can get inoculated any time of the day, an official said. The state government had earlier set up two such facilities at Katju Hospital and Rashidiya School in the state capital, the official said.

- Raising concerns over gender gap in COVID-19 vaccine administration, the NCW has written to all states and UTs to take measures to ensure that women are not left behind in the vaccination drive. In a letter to all chief secretaries, the National Commission for Women (NCW) referred to a media report that highlighted the low uptake of anti-COVID jabs among women.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 2,47,99,065
Arunachal Pradesh 8,98,026
Assam1,35,30,953
Bihar2,95,84,740
Chandigarh9,63,311
Chhattisgarh 1,28,96,337
Delhi 1,13,58,273
Goa 14,28,483
Gujarat3,92,33,737
Haryana1,35,20,703
Himachal Pradesh 62,52,547
Jharkhand 1,07,96,165
Karnataka 3,41,33,271
Kerala2,34,11,474
Madhya Pradesh3,68,66,991
Maharashtra4,82,27,846
Odisha 1,92,18,168
Punjab1,09,35,188
Rajasthan3,69,01,132
Tamil Nadu2,62,82,672
Telangana1,60,61,562
Uttar Pradesh 5,70,79,556
Uttarakhand 71,13,072
West Bengal 3,38,21,777

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Aug 14, 2021 09:40 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.