MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 61 lakh doses administered in India on August 2

On the 199th day of the vaccination drive on August 2, 61,09,587 new vaccination doses were given, taking the total coverage to over 47.85 crore.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
File image: A health official draws a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

File image: A health official draws a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

More than 47.85 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the August 3 update, with 61,09,587 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.

It said that on Monday 27,76,234 jabs were administered as the first dose and 4,82,253 as the second in the age group 18-44 years, according to the 7 pm provisional data. Cumulatively, 15,99,07,360 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first doses and total 93,86,280 their second since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.88 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.50 crore and Gujarat at 3.41 crore.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

- More than 2.75 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Over 49.85 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 20,94,890 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 47,52,49,554 doses, the ministry said.

- Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said it was engaged in discussions with the Indian government to launch its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine and the reports about the company withdrawing its proposal for speedy vaccine approval in India is untrue. J&J also said that there was no link between indemnity and the withdrawal of its application for bridging study. "We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Government of India and will continue to explore how to accelerate the availability of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India,” the J&J statement added.

- The Indian government is considering allowing people to “freely choose” mixed vaccine jabs for COVID-19 vaccines – as long as both options are of similar platforms. For example, individuals would be able to choose the first jab of Covishield and the second jab of Sputnik V — or vice versa, as both vaccines are adenovirus-based, or mix Pfizer and Moderna jabs, which are mRNA based. The move would address vaccine supply constraints and comes amid “growing evidence” that mixing vaccines is “not only safe but also produces a strong immune response”. This was suggested by the COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and officials told the paper “final decision would be taken after considering scientific evidence”.

- Combining AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's jab provides "good protection", Denmark's State Serum Institute said on Monday. A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca's vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns.

- COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and coverage differ across religious groups, according to the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey. Two-thirds (66.7 percent) of Hindus who were part of the survey had received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19. But, among Muslims (47.9 percent) and Christians, only about a half took the vaccine. Religious minorities also reported being more worried about the safety and side effects of vaccines.

Here are the vaccination counts for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh2,23,04,754
Assam1,11,40,966
Bihar2,48,92,674
Delhi1,01,98,723
Goa13,43,162
Gujarat3,40,96,886
Haryana1,21,47,482
Himachal Pradesh53,01,683
Karnataka3,14,15,650
Kerala2,07,22,192
Madhya Pradesh3,30,77,072
Maharashtra4,50,05,669
Odisha1,68,35,736
Punjab99,02,238
Rajasthan3,33,04,381
Tamil Nadu2,36,40,638
Telangana1,49,60,956
Uttar Pradesh4,88,26,279
West Bengal3,02,49,438

(With inputs from PTI)

For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Aug 3, 2021 12:58 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.